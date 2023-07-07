Miami Heat target Damian Lillard has largely been the main subject of the NBA off-season so far, and after his trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers last week, teams are beginning to prepare their trade packages in an attempt to land the seven-time all-star.

However, in order to land to his preferred trade destination, the Heat may have to offer Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler to the Blazers in return, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Miami Heat

Senior NBA writer for ESPN, Marc J. Spears reported that Damian Lillard “wants to play for Miami and only Miami” amid speculation that he wants to team up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to bring an NBA championship to South Beach for the first time since 2013.

Spears then went on to report that there are “over five teams interested in a potential multi-team trade” that will facilitate the 32-year-old’s move to his preferential destination.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named the L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers alongside the Heat as other teams who are expected to be interested in adding the seven-time NBA all-star to their roster.

However, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons doesn’t think a deal to the Heat can realistically materialize due to varying complications such as a weak trade package, and instead believes that Dame could end up with the Boston Celtics as the only other team who he views as “on the cusp” of winning an NBA Championship.

What does Mark Medina think the Miami Heat need to offer the Portland Trail Blazers?

Medina believes that the only way that the Heat can get Lillard is if one of their stars, Adebayo or Butler. are included in the trade package.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Even if Lillard wants to play with the Heat, I don’t see how the Trail Blazers can make this deal.”

“The Heat don’t have anything that can come close toward matching Lillard’s value, unless they want to trade Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo, of course. The Heat have cleared the deck so they can take back more salary, but that’s only useful in a free-agent signing.”

“The Blazers want to make a deal that will still ensure they remain a playoff contender."

What can Damian Lillard bring to the Miami Heat?

While the Miami Heat have been seen as contenders over recent seasons, it is clear that they are lacking one or two more roster pieces to go all the way to winning an NBA championship, and the 2013 Rookie of the Year could be the perfect fit for head coach Erik Spoelstra and his team.

Dame Time arguably had the best season of his career last year, which included both a career-high and franchise-high 71 points vs Houston Rockets in February which included draining 13 three-pointers.

According to Yahoo Sports, Lillard ranked third in NBA scoring last season, averaging 32.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 63.3% in the restricted area and 57.4% inside the arc. He also averaged 7.3 assists.

Despite this, the Blazers missed out on the playoffs and finished in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference due to a lack of support around Dame.

It may take a three-team or even four-team blockbuster trade to pull off the move. However, the Heat should be doing everything in their power to not include Adebayo or Butler in any trade talks, so they can form a Big-3 with Lillard.

Only then could they be considered as legitimate championship contenders as they seek to overcome recent NBA finals’ disappointments, and clinch their fourth franchise NBA title.