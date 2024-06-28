Highlights The Miami Heat have agreed with Bam Adebayo to a three-year, $166 million max extension, signifying the 2023-24 DPOY finalist as their franchise cornerstone going forward.

Jimmy Butler's future with the Miami Heat is uncertain due to the team's reluctance to extend his contract.

Butler's scoring numbers have decreased, but his impact on the team's efficiency remains significant.

Jimmy Butler has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, but with the six-time NBA All-Star wanting a long-term commitment from the Miami Heat , and the Heat not granting that, at least not yet, per league insider Mark Medina, this could have led to some clarity for the 34-year-old where his future lies, and - spoiler alert - it may not be with Miami.

Heat Dialing Things Up

Extended Bam Adebayo, Butler’s name in trade rumors

The Heat have ensured that they keep their defensive anchor, Bam Adebayo , for the long-term, having agreed with him on a three-year, $166 million max extension, which will tie him down to the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

Adebayo is coming off a strong season in which he placed third overall in the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year race, finishing behind winner Rudy Gobert , and rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama .

Bam Adebayo - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% < 6 ft. 4.8 57.9 -5.9 < 10 ft. 6.3 53.6 -6.2 > 15 ft. 6.1 35.8 -1.6

With Miami locking Adebayo down, this could spell near the end of the road for teammate, Jimmy Butler, who is set to enter his 14th NBA season, but has missed 20 or more games during the regular season in four of the past five years.

Soon to be 35-years-old, there is a growing sentiment around the league that Butler’s relationship with the Heat has soured of late, and these rumors were further fueled when Butler, who is known for speaking his mind, publicly stated that if he were healthy, then his team would have beaten the eventual champions, Boston Celtics .

Of course, Butler missed the series against the Celtics after he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Miami’s Play-In tournament loss against the Philadelphia 76ers , but the comments made about the Celtics were not viewed favorably – an understatement – by Heat general manager Pat Riley, with him further going on to hint that the Heat are not going to commit to an extension of any kind.

Despite later saying he ‘feels at home’ in Miami, teams around the NBA were put on notice and have been observing the situation between Butler and the Heat very closely.

Since then, though, reports have surfaced placating the Sixers – Butler’s former team – as an organization who are willing to offer him a two-year max contract extension, albeit if it is a few years too late, having not offered him the max contract extension when he was initially with the team, which paved the way for him to join the Heat in the first place via sign-and-trade.

Another team who have emerged as a potential trade candidate are the Golden State Warriors , who are reportedly wanting to recruit Butler as they seek to expand their championship window with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at the helm.

But, for now at least, it looks as though Butler will stay for the 2024-25 campaign with Miami, where he can then revisit his options and decide if he wants to opt in or out of his player option for the 2025-26 season.

Heat not yet wanting to extend Butler may have ‘created some clarity’ for All-Star

With Butler having two years left on his contract, Medina believes that the Heat could trade their star now, though he doesn’t feel that Pat Riley and co will go out of their way of parting ways with him, just for the sake of doing so.

However, the journalist also highlights the player’s side of the argument, whereby if they have shown that they aren’t willing to commit to Butler, then he may personally feel that he’s not wanted, per se, and decide that maybe breaking up the partnership is in the best interests of everybody.

“Philosophically, Miami would trade Jimmy Butler only because right now he's eligible for an extension. He has two years left on his contract. I don't think the Heat, even though they fell short in the playoffs and Pat Riley didn't like Jimmy Butler's comments about how things would be different if he was playing, I don't think that they're thinking ‘we have got to get rid of him’. I think really the only source of contention is that they're not ready to commit to him for an extension at 34-years-old, when he's been dealing with injuries. But because of that, I think that's kind of created some clarity of, ‘well, you're not ready to commit to me after two years from now, maybe we end it now.’ So that's where it is.”

So, what does the future hold for ‘Jimmy Buckets’?

Scoring numbers at their lowest since 2019-20 season

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Heat in 2019, Butler has become somewhat of a franchise icon, mainly known for going up a gear or two by the time the playoffs roll around, which deservedly earned him the nickname of ‘playoff Jimmy’.

Even by his regular season standards, his five-season stint with Miami has arguably been his most successful, where he has averaged 21.3 points on a career-high 49.6 percent shooting from the field, as well as tacking on 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, both also career-highs when breaking his numbers down by teams he's played for.

Jimmy Butler - 2023-24 Miami Heat Season vs. Career Splits Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 20.8 18.3 REB 5.3 5.3 AST 5.0 4.3 FG% 49.9 47.0 3P% 41.4 32.9

But, his 2023-24 campaign has been hit-and-miss, whereby his 20.8 points per game total is his lowest since his first season under head coach Erik Spoelstra (19.9 PPG), though his 41.4 percent shooting efficiency from downtown has been a career high across all 13 seasons of his NBA career.

However, scoring numbers aside, his impact on the team as a whole is probably best measured by the Heat's difference in efficiency when he is on the court as opposed to when he is off of it, and it is clear that Miami are a much better team with Butler in it.

This is evidenced by the Heat's improved offensive efficiency, which is a team-high 116.0 (among players to have played more than 20 contests) with Butler on the floor, which drops to a team-low 108.7 when he is on the sidelines.

When it comes down to the Heat's overall efficiency, when Butler is on the court, Miami outscores their opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions, but when he is not, this drops by 7.5 points, which sees the team outscored by a team-high two points per 100 possessions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jimmy Butler has made the second-most clutch made field goals in the playoffs since 2020 with 30. Nikola Jokić leads the way with 34.

Despite concerns about his age and health, if Miami still believe there is a slight window to go out and win their first championship since 2013, their chances are increased with Jimmy Butler as a cornerstone, especially if he can still muster up energy to step up another gear and go into playoff mode when the time comes.

But, the harsh reality is, nobody really knows what the future holds in the business that is the NBA, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Heat opted to trade Butler now, but it also wouldn't bare any surprise if they were to eventually concede that giving him the extension he wants is perhaps the better play.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.