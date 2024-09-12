Key Takeaways The Miami Heat face depth concerns with quiet offseason, losing key players and lacking significant bench depth.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro's injuries brought uncertainty to the Heat's backcourt, casting doubt on their ability to stay afloat in the East.

Injuries to veterans highlight Miami's need for health to maintain championship aspirations with closing window.

The Miami Heat head into the 2024-25 NBA season with major question marks surrounding their depth. They had a relatively quiet 2024 offseason, even though rumors circulated of a potential Jimmy Butler trade to start the summer.

Miami lost Caleb Martin in free agency, selected rookie center Kel'el Ware with the 15th pick in this year's draft, and re-signed Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love . Their biggest addition via free agency or trade was signing Alec Burks to a one-year, $3 million deal.

In the last few campaigns, injuries prevented Miami from reaching its full potential; however, the Heat still found a way to stay in the playoff picture. Butler, who turns 35 before the campaign starts, has dealt with many lower body ailments throughout his career.

As Father Time catches up to him, they are only likely to increase. Tyler Herro only played 42 games last season with various foot and knee injuries. If the injury bug seizes the Heat again this campaign, they might find themselves battling to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race due to the lack of bench depth.

Who Will Play Backup Point Guard?

Eric Spoelstra will have to get creative with his guard rotation

Miami's projected starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Herro is strong. When Rozier played for the Charlotte Hornets , he started as a shooting guard next to LaMelo Ball but ended up playing point guard due to Ball's injuries.

He averaged a career-high 6.6 assists with Charlotte last season. However, the point guard play drops off significantly when looking at the bench. The Heat need a backup offensive point guard after losing Delon Wright in free agency. According to ESPN, Alec Burks slots in at that position behind Rozier.

Burks has rarely orchestrated an offense in his 13-year NBA career. His ideal fit is as a shooting guard, where his threat from beyond the arc and off-ball movement can be utilized.

Alec Burks - Career Three-Point Stats 3PM 1.2 3PA 3.1 3PT% 38.3

When Herro or Rozier is off the floor, the guard play-making will drop off significantly. Bam Adebayo is a great passer from the center position, and Miami runs a lot of the offense through their star center. However, they ranked 18th in the association last season at 25.8 dimes per contest. That number will need to jump up if they want to experience sustained offensive success.

Spoelstra could stagger Herro and Rozier's minutes, keeping one of them on the floor at all times. If the Heat go this route, they risk playing Herro heavier minutes. It would not be shocking if Miami signed a veteran backup point guard like Dennis Smith Jr. , Ish Smith, or Markelle Fultz to add some bench depth before the campaign begins.

Veteran Injury Concerns

Miami's veterans will play consistent roles in the rotation, but can they stay healthy?

Love and Josh Richardson are 36 and 30 years of age, respectively. Both are coming off an injury-filled 2024-25 campaign and expected to play a key role.

Love provides strong leadership to Miami's young players like Nikola Jovic , Ware, and Herro, but his impact on the court was missing last season. He only played 55 games a season ago due to various injuries. Love's ability to space the floor is key for a Heat offense that does not shoot a lot of threes. They ranked 18th in the association, taking 33.7 triples per game.

While Adebayo is expanding his game to the perimeter, opposing teams do not see him as a threat from outside yet. Love spreads out the defense, giving Butler, Herro, and Adebayo the space they need to operate. At Indiana University, Ware only took 1.3 triples per game. As the only proven stretch center on the roster, Miami is rolling the dice on an injury-prone Love.

Richardson missed 39 games last season, in large part, due to season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered on February 11. Before he got hurt, he played an important role off the bench in 25.7 minutes per game. After undergoing labrum surgery on March 6, there is no official timetable for his return.

He hopes to play at the start of the 2024-25 season, but there are no guarantees. Richardson spoke about the unfortunate timing of the injury and the adversity the Heat faced at the end of last season.

"I mean, it’s like down the stretch when your rotation guys and best player gets hurt, it’s like what could have been... I think that there’s kind of some unfinished business from last year for myself." – Josh Richardson

Richardson gives Miami a steady "3 and D" presence. His skill set meshes well with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson off the bench. Richardson makes up for what Robinson lacks on the defensive end. If Richardson is not ready to start the season, Robinson's role will increase, and the Heat's depth dwindles even more.

Miami's championship window in the Butler era is closing quickly. Health is arguably their most important factor in having a chance to return to the NBA Finals, where they were just two short campaigns ago.