It’s starting to seem clear that Miami Heat fans are continuously losing faith in the franchise and the staff. This was seen once again on July 1, 2024, when the team announced that they had signed Dru Smith to a 1-year contract.

Heat fans have let it be known that they want to see big trades and signings from the front office, yet they haven’t received that. Although free agency is still only in its moratorium period, supporters are already berating the team for not making any moves, and they are even going so far as to ask for Pat Riley, the President of the Miami Heat, to step down from his position.

This hasn't just come from out of nowhere, though. This isn't the first year that the Heat have been reluctant to make any big trades and signings. Fans have been asking for a big name to come to Miami ever since they got eliminated in the first round in 2021. Sadly for those fans, they are still waiting for that to happen.

Fans Ask For Pat Riley to Retire

The Miami Heat have left fans disappointed in recent years

When the Miami Heat announced Dru Smith’s signing on social media, fan reaction was likely not what they were expecting. Smith will be on a Two-Way contract and will play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League, but the 700+ comments were not directed at him.

In this comment section, many Miami Heat fans were visibly upset over Pat Riley not making any notable signings. Despite Pat Riley being the President of the Miami Heat and not the main man in charge regarding trades and signings, he continues to get most of the blame due to his notoriety and history as a great executive.

Famous YouTuber and Streamer, LosPollosTV tweeted that he can't wait for Pat Riley's retirement. Many other Heat supporters replied with things of a similar nature, such as one user commenting ‘Pat Riley trying his best to be the worst GM of the league’. (via @playoffskee)

However, this reaction does not come without justification as it is very well shown that Pat Riley has not done a great job in terms of bringing in talent that will help the Heat win a championship.

Miami’s Lack of Signings in the Past Few Seasons

The Heat haven't lured the free agents that they hoped

The last major signing the Miami Heat made was in 2015 when they acquired future all-star Goran Dragic. Fans have wanted to see another all-star ever since the 2020-21 season, but Miami has not brought one in.

They have made some notable signings in previous years, such as Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin, but none of those players have taken the Heat to the next level, and fans weren’t expecting them to do so. Many of them had near or below the average NBA Player Efficiency Rating of 15 during their time with the franchise.

Miami Heat Recent Free Agent Signings Year Player PER with Miami 2023 Josh Richardson 11.4 2023 Kevin Love 15.4 2022 Haywood Highsmith 8.9 2021 Kyle Lowry 12.6 2021 Caleb Martin 12.3

These recent signings show that even though Miami has done a great job in bringing in additional assets that can be great role players, they have yet to bring in a star that can bring a championship to them. The same can be said with trades as well, as Miami has failed to make any big moves with another franchise ever since the Jimmy Butler acquisition.

Pat Riley and Miami's Possible Viewpoint

Miami Heat have proven to be a top contender in the 2020s

Although the Miami Heat fan base has a great point regarding the franchise not bringing in stars, Pat Riley and General Manager Andy Elisburg could have a completely different philosophy regarding the team's chances of contention.

In 2020, the Miami Heat made the NBA finals, where they put up a good effort but lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, in 2021, they had a horrible postseason as they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. However, they had a great comeback in 2022 when they made the Conference Finals and took the Celtics to a close 7 games.

The following year, the Miami Heat went back to the NBA finals, where they were taken out in 5 games by the Denver Nuggets. In 2024, the Heat were expected to have a good run, but with Jimmy Butler hurt in the Play-In, the team was knocked out in the first round by the Celtics.

After looking at their recent post-season success, it can be argued that a fully healthy Miami Heat is very capable of winning a championship with their current team. The main reason why Elisburg hasn't made any roster-altering moves, most likely, is that he believes the Miami Heat are already top contenders and championship caliber.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse