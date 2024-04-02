Highlights Despite injuries, the Miami Heat find success from their underdog status.

Perhaps no other team in the NBA over the last few seasons has encapsulated the definition of “underdog” the way the Miami Heat have. In the current era of the Heat, dominating the regular season and entering the playoffs as the top dog has never been on the table.

Instead, the team has consistently squeaked into the playoffs, and subsequently learned to turn on the jets once the calendar flips, and the stage lights get brighter. This year, they are dealing with a few more injuries to major starters, but as the regular season draws to a close, the Heat are slowly gaining their health, and gearing up for yet another deep playoff run.

The current era of the Miami Heat have been led by a ragtag team of stars, consisting of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson. These, on paper, are the team’s five starters, and if they can get them all on the same court, the consequences for the opposing teams could be deadly.

The reality is that the Heat find themselves lower in the standings, currently at seventh place in the Eastern Conference. It is lower than they would like to be, but it is due to the vast array of injuries their starters have faced at various points throughout the season.

Tyler Herro is Gearing Up for a Return

Tyler Herro has led the current-era Heat, and could be returning soon

Tyler Herro has been the centerpiece of the Miami Heat in the early 2020s decade. After leading the team to the NBA Finals last season, he broke his hand, resulting in the Heat dropping that series to the Denver Nuggets.

This season, he has dealt with a swath of other injuries including foot, shoulder, and ankle injuries. He last played for the Heat on February 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has missed the last 18 games (and 28 overall). Herro is expected to return in mid-April, just before the playoffs, at which point the Heat would gain a significant weapon in their rotation.

Tyler Herro – 2023-24 Stats GP 36 PPG 20.8 RPG 5.3 APG 4.4 FG% 43.7 3PT% 39.9

In the 36 games that Herro has played this season, he has averaged 20.8 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also shooting 43.7 percent from the field and just a smidge under 40 percent from the three point range.

Kevin Love Has Remained Productive When Healthy

Kevin Love has been another important piece for the Heat, but he missed a month of action

Kevin Love is another significant piece for the Heat that has missed time recently. His last game played was on February 27, when the Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 106-96.

He bruised his right heel and has missed the last 14 consecutive games since that point. He recently returned to the team to be available, but has yet to record any playing time on the court since.

“He’ll be activated. I have every intention of getting him back into the mix. These are fluid decisions when guys are in, out and then we’re trying to keep some level of continuity. That’s relatively impossible to do and it just takes a little bit of grace from everybody.” —Coach Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love

There is little doubt that Love will return soon, at which point he will be yet another benefactor the Heat are getting back at the right time. In 47 games this season, Love is averaging 9 points per game, along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from the three point range.

Kevin Love – 2023-24 Stats GP 47 PPG 9.0 RPG 6.2 APG 2.2 FG% 44.3 3PT% 34.9

Love, in particular, has been a key piece for the Heat’s success this season. When he has been on the court, the Heat have outscored opponents by 5.7 points per 100 possessions this season. Spoelstra indicated that the plan is for Love to return to the court on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

“I’m fully aware of how important K-Love is to us and he’s been great about it. “I think with another day of work, he’ll be ready on Tuesday.” —Erik Spoelstra on Love’s return

Other Starters Are Returning

The Heat also have other starters that have missed time and are already back

Duncan Robinson is one of the few starters who has already returned to the court following an injury. He had missed five straight games with a back issue, but returned to play in the Heat’s last game, a 119-107 win over the Washington Wizards this past Sunday night. He only notched six points and went 2 of 7 from the three point range, but it is a matter of him getting his rhythm back, which will come.

Jimmy Butler has been healthy recently, but he also missed about a month earlier in the season. The Heat simply have not been able to keep all of their starters on the court at the same time, due to various injuries, which has potentially cost them wins in the regular season.

“Here’s what the rotation is: whatever it takes. That’s where we are. We made this bed, where we are right now. Because of all the moving parts, everybody right now, it’s easy. You just be ready for your minutes, contribute in a positive way and help impact winning. That’s all it’s about right now. Everybody has signed up for that, everybody is bought into that.” —Erik Spoelstra

But the Heat have been the encapsulation of the idea that a team need not obtain a high seed in order to do damage in the playoffs. It is an outcome seen across the four major North American sports, and the NBA is no stranger to this concept.

The Miami Heat have, for the most part, served as that underdog team that has knocked off higher opponents, the very example of the underdog story. And with the Heat getting all of their starters back and healthy at the right time, right before the postseason begins, that narrative may very well continue in 2024.