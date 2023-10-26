Highlights The Miami Heat missed out on their top trade target, Damian Lillard, and their roster looks weaker compared to last season, putting them at a disadvantage in the competitive Eastern Conference.

NBA writer Mark Medina predicts that the Heat's playoff ceiling is reaching the second round at best.

Despite missing out on Lillard, the Heat still have a chance to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, but it is unlikely that they can make a deep playoff run like they did last season.

After a successful season where the Miami Heat made the NBA Finals as an eighth seed, they sought to bolster their roster by adding their top trade target, Damian Lillard, with hopes of forming a big three with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, a deal failed to be struck, seeing the seven-time All Star traded to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, ultimately leaving the Heat short-handed this season. As a result, NBA writer Mark Medina estimates that their playoff ceiling is reaching the second-round at best, although he predicts they will likely lose in the first round, should they even earn an NBA playoff berth.

Lack of off-season incomings

After an off-season marred by the seemingly inevitable trade between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat for seven-time All-Star, Damian Lillard, the script was flipped completely with the 33-year-old being traded to none other than the Heat’s biggest Eastern Conference rival, the Milwaukee Bucks. The trade that involved three teams, including the Phoenix Suns, saw the Bucks give up their All-Star point guard and defensive prowess, Jrue Holiday, in order to get the three-point extraordinaire.

Despite missing out on their number one target, the Heat did make some free-agency additions to bolster their roster options, albeit not many. One of their acquisitions saw the return of Josh Richardson for his second stint with the team after finalizing a deal worth a reported four-years, $42 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 30-year-old is now reunited with the franchise that had initially drafted him in the second round of the NBA Draft back in 2015 before dealing him as a piece in the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to South Beach.

Unfortunately, this off-season also saw the departures of two of the Heat's post-season starting line-up, with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both departing from the team. The former joined his hometown team, the L.A. Lakers, on a three-year, $33 million deal, while Strus was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal worth four-years, $63 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a result of missing out on Lillard, as well as the departures of Vincent and Strus, the Miami Heat roster arguably looks weaker than last years, which is now believed to have put them at a considerable disadvantage among their other Eastern Conference competitors, including the Boston Celtics, especially considering the monumental strides their closest rivals have made in bolstering their own squad depth.

Medina – Miami will remain ‘competitive’ but it will not be ‘sustainable’

Medina believes that despite the Heat missing out on Lillard, they will still remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, but altough they can’t be ruled out of contention entirely, he predicts their ceiling is the conference semi-finals, at a push.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“When you compare that to what the Milwaukee Bucks just did with getting Damian Lillard, and now they have a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo and a healthy Khris Middleton. What the Boston Celtics did, with getting Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They still have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on their team. So I think with the Miami Heat, you can't count them out. Dismiss them at your own peril, they're going to be competitive, but I just don't see it being sustainable, that they can make the kind of run that they did last season. So I think the best case their ceiling is they're a sneakily good playoff team, they get to the second round, at best, likely lose the first round. And that's that because it's just a very competitive Eastern Conference landscape.”

How the No. 8 seed reached the NBA Finals

As a number eight seed, Miami were not expected to get out of the first-round of last season's Eastern Conference playoffs, especially when having to go up against the number one overall seed, the Bucks, led by two-time MVP award winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, albeit with Giannis missing a few games through injury, Milwaukee suffered a shocking defeat, losing the series 4-1, which ultimately cost head coach Mike Budenholzer his job. Miami had to deal with some adversity of their own during that series, though, with three-point shooter Tyler Herro suffering a broken hand in the very first game, subsequently keeping him out of the line-up for the remainder of the playoffs.

Miami Heat's pathway to the NBA Finals - 2022-23 season Team faced Series Result Eastern Conference first-round Milwaukee Bucks (No.1 seed) 4-1 win Eastern Conference semi-finals New York Knicks (No. 5 seed) 4-2 win Eastern Conference Finals Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed) 4-3 win NBA Finals Denver Nuggets (No.1 seed) 4-1 loss All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Going into the post-season, the Heat weren’t exactly lighting up the stat sheet, having ranked 21st overall for net rating after finishing with an offensive rating of 113.0 (25th overall), and a defensive rating of 113.3 (ninth overall), per Basketball Reference. They ranked dead last in points scored, with an average of 109.5 points per game, while conceding only 109.8 points, which was second-best in the league behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the NBA.

Even when it came to shooting, the Heat were not very efficient, ranking 26th in field goal percentage (45.7%) and 27th in three-point shooting, converting only 34.4 percent of their shots. However, when it came to the playoffs they flipped a switch and emerged as the leading three-point shooting team, converting on 38.0 percent of their 33.7 attempts per game (10th most) which was a leading contributor to their success on making it to the Finals.

Now looking ahead to the 2023-24 regular season, missing out on bringing Lillard to South Beach has certainly left Miami looking a little short-handed. But, if anyone can make a return back to the NBA Finals it’s this Erik Spoelstra-led team that has the ‘Heat Culture’ ingrained into every single one of its players. Will it be enough to take on the Eastern Conference giants in the Bucks and Boston Celtics, though? The answer will surely begin to become clear further into the season.