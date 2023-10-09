Highlights Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard trade, leaving them in need of guard depth after some notable free agency departures.

NBA writer Mark Medina believes James Harden doesn't fit into Heat culture and doubts Miami will have any interest in pursuing him.

The Heat must find a way to replace the lost production of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat players and fans alike were left distraught when the news broke that their main summer off-season target, Damian Lillard, had been traded to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. With little free-agency pick-ups, but some notable departures, could they explore the idea of pursuing James Harden as a consolation? NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t think so.

NBA trade news – Miami Heat

The Miami Heat were all but expecting the arrival of Damian Lillard via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers after he openly admitted that he wanted out of the franchise he had spent his entire 11-year NBA career with in favor of a move specifically to South Beach, per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. There, he wanted to team up with All-Star duo Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and become the final piece of a championship-caliber roster who had come within touching distance of that elusive NBA title.

However, in a rapid turn of events, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne broke the news which shocked the entire NBA community. Damian Lillard had finally been traded… but not to the Miami Heat.

Instead, Portland engaged in a three-team trade that sent the seven-time NBA All-Star to the Milwaukee Bucks to pair up with two-time MVP award winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and all of a sudden the Heat were left in limbo. After losing both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free-agency, the Floridian team now lack the guard depth that they possessed last season.

With James Harden the only other superstar left available on the market after requesting a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers, could the Heat be interested in pursuing the 33-year-old in an attempt to claw back something from this summer? It looks unlikely.

Mark Medina – ‘Harden doesn’t fit into Heat Culture’

Medina doesn’t believe that the Miami Heat would consider exploring any options to acquire disgruntled Sixers star, James Harden, as he doesn’t appear to align with their philosophy and ethos. Nevertheless, he hasn’t ruled out Miami somehow getting involved in order to help facilitate a trade for him, but only if such deal would bring them in the necessary depth pieces they need to fulfill their positional needs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I don't like that move. I don't think that James Harden fits into ‘Heat culture’, as far as being in the best of shape, playing within the system, and worrying more about team success than individual success. But I think because pulling off a deal is all about leverage and timing, I do wonder that as the Sixers still try to find a market for James Harden, maybe Miami can get involved, where Miami doesn't get James Harden, but they can get some of the roster pieces to fill out the rest of their positional needs so that they don't end up with a lot less depth than they had last season. But I would be surprised to see James Harden in a Heat uniform. I think that not just Miami, but really the rest of the NBA, I think it's very telling that these teams have been thinking long and hard that they don't want to move heaven and earth to get James Harden because of his not so stellar track record and recent seasons, with his durability and health, his consistent play, as well as his overall attitude.”

How can the Heat replace what they lost in Vincent and Strus?

Arguably, one of the key fundamentals to why Miami made it all the way to the 2023 NBA Finals was because of the depth they possessed on their roster.

NBA statistics – Miami Heat record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 113.0 113.3 -0.3 League Ranking 11th 25th 9th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, Vincent only started 34 of his 68 games as the primary point-guard, earning the starting role over Kyle Lowry toward the back end of the season and throughout the entirety of the Heat’s deep post-season run. As per Statmuse, during the regular season the 27-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, on a true shooting percentage of 53.3%. However, when it came to the playoffs, he recorded an improved 12.7 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

Similarly, Max Strus started 33 of 80 games, yet started all 23 of the Heat’s playoff games, proving himself to be impactful both as a starter and off the bench. During the regular season, he averaged career-highs across the stat sheet with 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.0 percent from the field, and 35.0 percent from behind the line. During the playoffs, he contributed 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, on 40.2 percent shooting from the field, but saw a sharp dip in his three-point conversion rate, shooting only 31.9 percent.

It is clear that the Miami Heat roster is more depleted after the departures of two members of their playoff starting five, and going ahead into next season they appear to be at more of a disadvantage in the Eastern Conference than the Bucks and the Boston Celtics, who each arguably got much, much stronger.

If they wanted to, the Heat could explore the possibility of entering trade discussions with Philadelphia over a possible James Harden move, although they would most likely play the role of the facilitator as a third team in an attempt to salvage back some of the squad depth that they lost in the off-season. A move which would bring Harden himself to South Beach doesn’t really make too much sense as the fit just wouldn’t be right from the outset. Nevertheless, Miami have some serious thinking to do if they are to have a roster that is capable of repeating as the Eastern Conference champions, because as it stands, they are nowhere near the favorites.