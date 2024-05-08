Highlights Pat Riley condemned Jimmy Butler's comments during the playoff series against the Boston Celtics, advising him to keep quiet.

Riley hinted at potential contract issues with Butler, suggesting he may not always be available.

The NBA is intrigued by the feud between Butler and Riley, with concerns about the franchise's outlook heading into the offseason.

After their elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics last week, the Miami Heat have been the talk of the NBA, but not in the expected way. Tensions have flared from within their organization as team president Pat Riley has openly called out Jimmy Butler following his comments during the first-round playoff series.

Last week, a video surfaced which saw Butler boldly claim that if he was healthy and on the court for the Heat’s last series against the Celtics, the Heat would have beaten the Celtics and even the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals.

On Monday, team president Pat Riley addressed the media, speaking to reporters during a press conference. He acknowledged the video and Butler’s comments, completely condemning them and Butler himself.

“For him to say that, I thought, 'Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious? If you're not on the court playing against Boston, if you're not on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut in your criticism of those teams.” —Pat Riley

Jimmy Butler has a two years left on his contract, with a player option for 2025-26, but rumors of a potential extension have surfaced. The Heat did say that they have no plans to trade Butler, but would not commit to an extension of any kind. Riley spoke about that as well, seemingly throwing shade at Butler’s availability.

“[It’s] a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources, unless you have somebody who's going to be there and available every single night.” —Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler

Heat Feud Raising Eyebrows Around NBA

The feud between Butler and Riley has raised eyebrows around the league

The ongoing war of words between Butler and Riley has opened the eyes of many around the NBA. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the league feels that Riley could have been less blunt about Butler, which he detailed on his podcast.

Lowe also indicated that the league feels there could be some toxicity within the organization. He states that the Miami Heat are currently “ground zero” for the NBA offseason at this time.

“[Riley] could have said that a little bit more politely. Like even if you're tongue-in-cheek, you could have been like, you know, I just wish he wouldn't have said anything. He wasn't available. He was like, no, I'm going to hit him with the jab and then the right hook and be pretty blunt about it. That is that opened a lot of eyes around the NBA. Let's put it that way. My phone was lighting up during the Riley press conference. They are maybe ground zero for the NBA offseason starting right now.” —Zach Lowe

As mentioned, Butler is still under contract with the Heat, and when on the court, has been an integral part of their current roster. But if things get more messy, it is possible that he could demand a trade, shaking up the entire fabric of the NBA landscape.