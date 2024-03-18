Highlights The Miami Heat's struggles on offense this season are reminiscent of last year, but they went on to thrive in the playoffs as the eighth seed.

The Heat are fighting for the final automatic playoff spot with it well within their grasp.

Miami must improve their shooting to have a chance at a deep playoff run, though Heat Culture can never be ruled out.

The Miami Heat are looking to repeat, and surpass, last season’s post-season route to the NBA Finals, but during the 2023-24 regular season, according to league insider Mark Medina, they have struggled to hit the mark offensively, with them looking everything but Finals contenders.

Nonetheless, their struggles on offense this season look eerily reminiscent of last year, and yet, they underwent a historic playoff run as the number eight seed as a result, so all is not lost for the South Beach team just yet.

Battle for the Final Automatic Playoff Spot

Miami 7-5 since All-Star Break, 0.5 games back of sixth-placed Pacers

Last night, the Heat pulled off a stunning buzzer-beater victory against the woeful Detroit Pistons thanks to a rare three-pointer by their starting center, Bam Adebayo, which saw the organization move to within half a game of the sixth, and final, automatic playoff spot, currently held by the Indiana Pacers.

With Miami on the cusp of sealing an automatic playoff berth, they look to have at all but cemented their place in the Play-In tournament at the very least, and after last year's run all the way to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed, they are once again tipped as a team who could make a loud noise in the post-season.

This is largely as a result of the play of one of their franchise cornerstones in Jimmy Butler, who he himself acknowledged, and embraced, the existence of his alter ego ‘Playoff Jimmy’, which has seen him score 14.9 percent more points in the playoffs than any regular season he has spent with the Heat.

Jimmy Butler's Regular Season vs. Playoff Statistics with Heat Category Regular Season Post-Season Percent Increase PPG 21.5 24.7 +14.9% RPG 6.2 6.7 +8.1% APG 5.8 5.7 -0.2% +/- 6.8 7.2 +5.9% USG% 25.7 27.3 +6.2%

After going on a losing streak spanning seven games in the midst of trading for point-guard, Terry Rozier, back in January, the Heat have since gone on a 9-5 winning run following the All-Star break, and looked to have turned their season around down the stretch.

With just 15 games remaining of the 2023-24 regular season, Miami still have a lot to play for, and nothing is certain in such a closely stacked Eastern Conference landscape.

Heat Are a ‘No-Excuse Team’

Having embodied the ‘Heat Culture’ under head coach Erik Spoelstra, Medina argues that the Heat organization have never once used injuries or unavailability as excuses for poor performances, despite often having to rely on players who were either undrafted or saw their roles increased from the rotation.

But, this season, as a team, they just haven’t been able to shoot consistently, despite having good three-point shooters on their team in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

“Ironically, the Heat don't use injuries as an excuse, even when they're undermanned. They are a no-excuse team. They pride themselves on having that grinded out mentality, resiliency, the Heat Culture that they swear by, and other teams roll their eyes at, but they say it's the real deal. But, they're not a good offensive team. They're not efficient, they're not making shots, and so I think some of the low-hanging fruit things that could reverse this tide is they have got to hit open shots. They have Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro as legitimate three point shooters, they have got to make those, as well as, to a lesser extent, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.”

Similar Story To Last Year

112.3 ORTG 2022-23 season, 113.1 ORTG 2023-24 season

Statistically, the Heat just haven't been good enough this season to warrant any form of Finals run, where they are currently shooting 46.5 percent from the field, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

Additionally, as a group, they are also sinking only 37.1 percent of their three-point attempts, which sees them rank outside of the top-10 in the league, in eleventh place.

Miami Heat - Season-to-Season Comparison Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season Stat League Rank Stat League Rank ORTG 112.3 25th 113.1 21st DRTG 112.8 9th 112.4 9th NRTG -0.5 21st 0.6 17th EFG% 53.0 25th 53.6 20th PIE 49.6 22nd 50.3 15th

However, when comparing back to last season, their regular season panned out an eerily similar way, where they actually fared worse, in which they shot only 46.0 percent from the field, the fifth-worst mark in the Association, while they converted at a 34.4 percent shooting clip from distance, which saw them rank only 27th overall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Herro has made 53 three-pointers in the clutch in his career, the most in Miami Heat history.

But, their 2022-23 post-season was an entirely different story.

While they only had an offensive rating during the regular season of 112.3, which ranked them 25th, Miami completely transcended their performances in the playoffs, which led to a marginal increase in their offensive efficiency which rose to 113.8, the seventh-best rating in the post-season.

Where their biggest improvement lied was in their ability to convert accurately from long-range, becoming the best team in the post-season from behind the arc, draining 38.0 percent of their 33.7 attempts per contest.

This was despite the fact that one of their best three-point shooters in Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, making this feat even more impressive.

While it would be a huge ask to repeat such a historic feat in back-to-back seasons, with the team fully embodying the Heat Culture, they are not a team to rule out at any stage, having shown that they are completely different beasts when the post-season rolls around, led by Butler, Adebayo and company.

What yet another deep playoff run would mean for Spoelstra's legacy as an NBA coach, who knows? But, what is certain is that as long as they remain together, the Miami Heat always stand a chance of overcoming all odds.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.