Report: Miami Heat Latest Team to Show Interest in DeMar DeRozan

Highlights The Miami Heat expressed interest in DeMar DeRozan, who also has interest in Miami.

The Heat need offense and DeRozan's scoring ability could help.

Sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls is required; the Heat must make cost-saving deals or accept penalties.

Many teams in the Eastern Conference were eager to make moves in an attempt to catch up to the Boston Celtics, but their rival of recent years, the Miami Heat, have been quiet in their efforts. However, they have finally thrown their name to star free agent, DeMar DeRozan, with the hopes of potentially acquiring the All-Star.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have made home run moves this offseason as the Knicks added Mikal Bridges and the Sixers added Paul George. Falling behind in the process was the Heat, who have been relatively quiet in drawing in talent to South Beach. That would change on Tuesday afternoon after Miami Herald writer, Barry Jackson reported that the Heat were the latest team to enter their name in the DeRozan sweepstakes.

“The Heat has expressed interest in Bulls free agent guard DeMar DeRozan, and DeRozan also has interest in Miami, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. The Heat is among several teams in play for the six-time All Star.” - Barry Jackson

Miami has missed out on several big-name free agents over the past few seasons, which has resulted in the team taking a step back from the franchise they once were. The Heat were the favorite to acquire Damian Lillard in the 2023 offseason, as the Weber State product made it known that his desired destination is Miami. Ultimately he ended up being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal was another player the Heat were linked to before his exit from the Washington Wizards. However, due to Beal's no-trade clause, he was able to dictate where he wanted to be traded to and chose the Phoenix Suns over Miami.

The Heat have struck out on multiple star players and after finishing as the eighth seed in back-to-back seasons, they are in desperate need of a change. DeRozan could provide a much-needed skill set that the Heat can take advantage of if they're able to secure a deal.

DeRozan Might Not Be The Best Fit But is Better Than The Alternatives

The Heat need any offense they can get

Miami was one of the worst offensive teams during the 2023-24 season. They ranked 21st in the NBA in offensive rating at 113.3 and had a hard time scoring the ball without Jimmy Butler on the court.

Although DeRozan's offensive versatility is a valid question due to his inconsistencies as a three-point shooter, one thing he is elite at is putting the ball in the basket. Pairing him with Butler could wreak havoc on defenses within mid-range.

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 24.0 REB 4.3 AST 5.3 FG% 48.0 FT% 85.3

Miami is in the frame of mind to win now, and DeRozan, at 34 years old, is on the same timeline as the Heat. To make the reality of the Compton-born star playing for Miami a reality, the Heat would need to facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat are already in the second apron space, so the addition of DeRozan would require the front office to make a cost-saving deal or fully commit to this core and accept the penalties that come with exceeding the second apron.

Regardless, the Heat's championship window is closing, and they need to do what they can to keep it open, even if that means signing DeMar DeRozan.