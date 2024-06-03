Highlights The Miami Heat have two draft picks as of now: the 15th overall pick and the 43rd overall pick.

Providence point guard Devin Carter should be a backcourt target, considering how he exudes Heat culture.

The Heat should take a chance on Cameroonian big Ulrich Chomche, the youngest prospect available.

The Miami Heat started their off-season early after a disappointing first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier both injured, they never stood a chance, losing in five games.

As they regroup for the next season, their first stop is the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. The Heat head into the draft with the 15th overall pick and the 43rd overall pick.

Team president Pat Riley will be hoping for another draft success after rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr’s impressive debut season this year.

There were rumors that the Heat would end up trading the pick in the event of a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, with that looking less of a reality, here’s who the Heat should target in the draft with their two picks.

15th Pick: Devin Carter, PG - Providence

A pickup that screams Heat Culture

Devin Carter might be the highest-rated prospect on the Heat Culture rankings. It’s not a surprise since the Providence point guard is the son of former Miami point guard Anthony Carter.

The junior guard is coming off a Big East Player of the Year season, where he led his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals as well.

Carter’s biggest strength on offense is his finishing. He may not have the best handles, but he’s an explosive athlete with crafty finishing, which is how he shot 65 percent at the rim this season. The 22-year-old isn't afraid to get physical on drives and draw contact. He averaged 5.2 free throws per game, the third-most in his conference, and shot 75 percent at the line.

Devin Carter 2023-24 season stats Category Stat PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 SPG 1.8 BPG 1.0 FG% 47.3% 3PT% 37.7%

After improving on his three-point shooting every season, he averaged 37 percent this year on 6.8 attempts per game. He might have to work on his shots a bit more for the next level, but his ability to make them from a variety of looks, both on and off the ball, is promising.

Although Carter is not a traditional playmaker, he is an excellent plug-and-play guy. And with players like Butler, Tyler Herro, and even Rozier on the roster, he has time to develop this skill.

Carter is one of the best defenders available in this draft. He may be only 6’3 but with his 6’8 wingspan, he is a menace with his passing lane steals and active hands, as an on-ball defender.

He averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, the third-most in the Big East, a result of his insane hustle and determination. This effort is how he will effortlessly fit into the Heat’s defensive schemes and become an instant fan favorite.

Carter is also an effective rim protector despite his height. He averaged one block per game, with his rejections coming from blocking attempts at the rim and even jumpers.

The Providence star is one of the best win-now prospects in the draft and that bodes well with how the Heat are operating.

43rd Pick: Ulrich Chomche, C - Cameroon

A player for the future of Miami

18-year-old Ulrich Chomche is the youngest player in the draft and a big wildcard prospect. So it makes sense for Miami to take a chance on him, being one of the best player development franchises in the league.

Hailing from Cameroon, Chomche joined the NBA Academy Africa when he was 12, before making his debut in the Basketball Africa League just four years later at 16.

While he hasn’t had many opportunities to show off his talents, Chomche dazzled during the three games he played in the Basketball Africa League qualifiers this season. He averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal per game and shot 42.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three, and 75 percent from the charity stripe. And he continued to impress scouts at the Draft Combine.

With his rapid footwork in pick and rolls and imposing rim presence, the Cameroonian is bound to excel in a defensive system like Erik Spoeltstra’s, where switchability is vital. Chomche is physically gifted as an athlete, standing at 6'11 with a 7'4 wingspan, which makes his potential as a defender sky-high.

However, his offense is still a work in progress. He has a respectable jump shot, and he doesn’t hesitate to shoot. If those BAL shooting splits hold true at the next level, he could be unstoppable.

Chomche might be one of the most raw prospects available. But if the Heat manage to grab him (before Masai Ujiri swoops in eventually), they might have a scary frontcourt pairing in the future.