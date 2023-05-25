The Miami Heat entered the playoffs as the eighth seed after winning the final play-in game and now they are a win away from the NBA Finals, which would be a top moment in NBA history according to journalist Mark Medina.

Miami is currently in the Eastern Conference Finals and is up 3-1 in the series against the Boston Celtics, after losing Game 4 as the Heat looked to sweep the series. Yet, no NBA team has ever come back from down 3-0 so all signs point to Miami eventually getting to the NBA Finals.

Medina says Miami isn't a traditional eighth-seed

If the Heat does advance to the Finals and end up winning the championship, it would be a top moment in the NBA, according to Medina.

"I think when you're looking at the Miami Heat, they're not really a traditional eighth-seed, they fell to that eighth-seed primarily because their core guys were not healthy through different parts of the regular season," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"So their record reflected that and now they've been able to peak at the right time with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo being at their healthiest as well as Kyle Lowry. They have the real institutional knowledge with Erik Spoelstra being one of the best coaches in the NBA, and that Heat culture really impacting things with just how well-conditioned they are.

"But I think even when you add all those elements up, this would be the top moment as an eighth-seed because no eighth-seed has ever done that before - winning an NBA championship."

Heat's path to Finals

Miami finished the season as the seventh seed but lost in the play-in game to the Atlanta Hawks. Luckily in the play-in game for the eighth seed, the Heat beat the Chicago Bulls to advance to the playoffs.

In the first round, Miami faced the Milwaukee Bucks and many expected the Bucks to run through the Heat in four or five games. But, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury and Miami stunned Milwaukee in five games. The Heat then beat the New York Knicks in six games to advance to the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Like the Bucks, the Celtics were sizeable favourites to beat Miami, but this Heat team is getting hot at the right time. Miami took a 3-0 series lead and is now one win away from advancing to the Finals and facing the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat will be underdogs again against the Nuggets should they advance, but that is nothing new to them in these playoffs.