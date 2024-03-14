Highlights Erik Spoelstra thrives in the underdog role, cementing himself as a top-tier coach.

His success without star players like LeBron James showcases his coaching prowess.

Another deep playoff run could solidify Spoelstra's position in the top 10 greatest coaches of all time.

Since entering the league as a video assistant, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been molded by his tendency to withstand any test presented to him.

He didn't flinch when then-head coach Pat Riley called him to review film with members of the team in 2006. A job usually reserved for Riley, Spoelstra was tasked with calling out and critiquing players such as Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O'Neal. He passed with flying colors and impressed Riley to the point where he knew Spoelstra could lead the team.

He didn't flinch when LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to town and ushered in a media tempest swirling with criticism both fair and unfair. His leadership would result in the franchises' second and third league championships.

And he is not flinching this year when his team is treading on similar waters.

Sitting at 35-30, the Heat hold a firm grip on the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but a deep playoff run seems likely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik Spoelstra has the 19th most wins of any NBA coach.

Underdog No More

Spoelstra and Heat thrive in the underdog role

At first glance, the eight seed is not much to celebrate. After all, only two teams in NBA history have reached the Finals as an eighth seed.

The 1999 New York Knicks, led by an older Hall of Fame center, Patrick Ewing, have made the Finals as an eighth seed. The team had players like Larry Johnson, Marcus Camby, and Latrell Sprewell to lean on. They had a wealth of talent, so riding upset after upset until they reached the Finals made sense.

Then came the second team to reach the Finals as an eighth seed, the 2022-2023 Heat. Led by coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat would knock off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs to shock the sports world.

As the postseason progressed, the Heat's success became even less of a surprise. Knocking off the Knicks and then the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals cemented the Heat's legitimacy. And more importantly, it proved that Spoelstra, without James and company, could coach a team to the Finals.

Currently, Spoelstra has a winning percentage of .592, good enough for seventh place all-time. His 184 total playoff games coached sits at eighth all-time. When he gets in the playoffs, he wins. And his 109 playoff wins rank fifth all-time, only two wins behind Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Top 5 Playoff Win % Coach Playoff Wins Titles Playoff Win % Phil Jackson 229 11 .688 Pat Riley 171 5 .599 Gregg Popvich 170 5 .606 Doc Rivers 111 1 .516 Erick Spoelstra 109 2 .592

Spoelstra has already solidified his spot in the Hall of Fame. His record in the playoffs plus two rings is already better than most coaches to receive the honor. The question is, how high in the coaching pantheon does Spoelstra rank if he makes another deep playoff run?

His two rings already place him above Rivers. And Spoelstra was already named as a top-15 coach all-time during the NBA's 75th-anniversary list announcement.

Where Does He Stand?

Another Deep Run Would Place Spoelstra in Elite Territory

A deep playoff run would place him in the top-10 category. No current coach boasts a higher regular-season win percentage except for Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich.

Since the Lebron era ended, Spoelstra has proven he can still succeed. Since James left the Heat after the 2014 season, Spoelstra has finished under .500 once. He has two Finals appearances and has won more than 10 playoff games in two different seasons.

Regular Season & Playoff Stats Year Record Playoff Wins 2024 35-30 0 2023 44-48 13 2022 53-29 11 2021 40-32 0 2020 44-29 14

Since forward Jimmy Butler arrived in 2020, the Heat have not missed the playoffs. Add two Finals appearances in that span and one would think Spoelstra has found the core he wants to build his team around for the foreseeable future.

Some coaches face criticism that they could only win with star players. Spoelstra has proven he can. And while a deep run won't place him at the top of the coaching hierarchy, it would cement Spoelstra as one of the top ten greatest to ever do it.