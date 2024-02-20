Highlights Miami's offense improving with Rozier, despite initial struggles.

The Miami Heat currently stand at 30-25, tied for seventh in the NBA Eastern Conference. For a team looking to build on its Cinderella Finals run the previous year, it’s not the state you’d want to be in.

Heat Culture is always lingering in the background, continuing to give people reason to believe in Miami as a team you’d want to avoid facing as a higher seed in the playoffs. Yet when you take away the Heat-colored glasses that force you to trust in Miami blindly, you’re left staring at plenty of red flags that have surrounded their 2023-2024 season and some concrete reasons to believe that a turnaround is coming for Miami.

Miami's offense is improving

As Rozier settles in, Miami will improve

Offense has been the Heat’s number-one problem dating back to last season. Things marginally improved during the 2023 Playoffs, and some of it spilled over as well during the 2023-2024 regular season. But in January, the Heat struggled to score again, punctuated by a seven-game losing streak that happened in the middle of a trade for point guard Terry Rozier.

Rozier is an important piece to the story of the 2023-2024 Heat. In a vacuum, he’s made minimal impact on the Heat since arriving there. Miami lost four straight games even after trading for him and his production hasn’t matched the expectations fans had for him coming into the roster.

Rozier's impact since being traded Team PPG RPG APG OBPM Hornets 23.2 3.9 6.6 +3.6 Heat 12.6 4.5 5.6 -1.8

The good news for Miami is basketball isn’t played in a vacuum. Rozier and the Heat have struggled during his first few games, but there are promising signs to believe that a turnaround is imminent.

After the seven-game losing streak that dropped the Heat to 24-23, the Heat won six of their next eight games. Two of the losses they had during that stretch came from two of the best teams in the league, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics. Both those games were single-digit losses and what stuck was how Miami held on close against the two titans despite the clear talent gap.

The Heat have kept it chugging along, coming up with big wins on the road against playoff contenders Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers (granted, this was without reigning MVP Joel Embiid).

The struggles on offense have been a constant theme for the Heat these last two years and how they’ve performed in scoring the ball has made the difference between a streaking team and a group dropping down the standings.

Miami's Offensive Improvements Month ORTG FG% FGA APG January 110.5 44.1% 85.6 25.3 February 114.9 46.9% 89.3 27.1

The ball is moving better, more shot attempts are being thrown up, and the efficiency has been increasing. This is the vision the Miami Heat had when they traded for Rozier; an offense that is electric and more efficient given the additional talent added.

It wasn’t a smooth first few weeks. During the first few games with Rozier, everyone on the Heat roster looked hesitant about what to do with each other, especially Rozier. This led to an offense that was out of sorts and unorganized. This wasn’t a testament that the trade was a failure, instead, it was proof of growing pains.

Integrating a talent like Rozier doesn’t lead to immediate results. Even the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors during their first few games with Kevin Durant struggled. Same with the 2010-2011 Big Three Heat. That’s not to say Rozier is anywhere near the stratosphere of those talents, but it’s proof that integrating any type of star talent comes with some type of struggle initially.

Initially is the operative word here.

Defense wins championships

Miami is elite on the defensive side of the ball

The Heat are in a much better place now. Rozier sustained a sprained right knee a few days before the All-Star Break, but it’s reasonable to believe he’ll eventually round out into form with the Heat. They started to build a fire right before the break and it’s safe to expect they’ll keep it going as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

The Heat's defense continues to be among the best in the league (8th in DRTG) and their best player, Jimmy Butler, will be returning soon after a brief leave of absence due to personal reasons.

Miami's defensive dominance Category Stat League Rank PTS Allowed 110.4 4th Opp. FG% 47.4% 17th Opp. 3PT% 36.4% 14th PTS Allowed in Paint 47.3% 5th DRTG 113.7 8th

Miami also happens to have an incredible runway to make a big turnaround. The Heat has the 4th weakest strength of schedule at .463. Aside from the gains they’ve made before the All-Star break, the easier schedules give Miami much-needed room for error so they can better mesh with their new teammate.

And of course, there’s Heat Culture. It isn’t the only reason you should bet on a massive turnaround from the Heat, but it’s still a reason that fuels this entire organization. It’s a cherry on top of the delicious sundae – filled with an improving offense, a stifling defense, and an improved roster – the Miami Heat are about to serve to the rest of the NBA.