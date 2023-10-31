Highlights The Miami Heat missed out on trading for superstars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, leaving them in a precarious position and potentially more vulnerable.

Giving up their depth for a superstar may have set the Heat back further, as this was a key strength during their playoff run.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Heat's roster continuity and on-court chemistry may still make them a strong contender leading into the playoffs, should they seal a post-season berth.

Many had high hopes for the Miami Heat going into the off-season with all the trade rumors linking them to varying NBA superstars. Reality struck, though, and after losing key depth players in free-agency, while also failing to trade for a superstar on two separate occasions, NBA journalist Mark Medina argues that the Heat are now in a ‘precarious position’ as trading for a Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal may have ended up making them even more ‘vulnerable’.

Superstar dreams quickly faded away

For a number of seasons, it has been considered whether the Miami Heat were one superstar away from winning a championship, having come ever so close, making the NBA finals on two occasions since the 2019-20 season led by their two All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. After last season’s finals run, though, these debates were only fueled further and with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard expressing his desire to join ‘only the Miami Heat’, many envisioned that he was the missing piece to Erik Spoelstra’s team.

Optimism was brewing and trade rumors were ramping up, with the Heat reportedly having engaged in conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers over a move. However, such talks never gained traction with the Blazers reportedly unimpressed with the trade offer presented to them, and things all went very quiet. That was until the trade news broke that Lillard had been traded… but to the Milwaukee Bucks. In a three-team deal, the 33-year-old joined the Heat’s Eastern Conference rivals, while Jrue Holiday headed to Portland where he would later wind up with the Boston Celtics, another huge rival.

This wasn’t the first time they had missed out on a star that could have altered the trajectory of this upcoming season, though. When the Washington Wizards were exploring trade options for their franchise star Bradley Beal, the Heat were in contention, but according to a report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, they didn’t feel the 30-year-old was ‘$30 million better’ than their own Tyler Herro. Despite later admitting that the Heat were his preferred trade destination, Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns, forming a new big three in Arizona, alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

As for Miami, they all but certainly now look at a disadvantage having already lost some key members of their Finals run rotation during free-agency, with both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus departing to the L.A. Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively. However, all is not lost, and missing out on their trade targets may have been a blessing in disguise.

Medina – Superstar trades may have left Miami ‘vulnerable’

Medina argues that Miami may have been left vulnerable had they traded for a superstar this summer due to the sheer amount of roster depth that they would have had to have parted with, which would have seen their ‘win now’ mode be all but over.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“What the [Washington] Wizards were looking for was not a complete teardown, but they were starting a little bit of the rebuild where, they're valuing young players, draft picks, that’s why they then traded Kristaps Porzingis, they got some guys like Jordan Poole in the Chris Paul trade, but it's under the guise of ‘he's a young player, he can produce for us offensively, but we still have a lot of financial flexibility in terms of contracts and draft picks’. Where, I think in Miami's case, they are in a win now mode. So I think that no doubt because the Damian Lillard trade didn't happen, the Heat are in a precarious position, because they've lost some of their roster depth, and they didn't get any better. But I also would argue that going down this road [of trading for Lillard] may have made them potentially worse, because it would have left them vulnerable with having such top-heavy talent, with a lot of durability concerns, and not many reinforcements underneath them”.

Potential blessing in disguise

Looking at the positives, arguably the best thing to come out of not trading for a superstar was keeping the depth pieces that the Heat would have inevitably had to have given up. While Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal would have certainly been upgrades and likely would have seamlessly fitted alongside Butler and Adebayo, the reality is the Heat’s depth was one of their main strengths on their Finals run, and giving up so much of it may have set them back further.

NBA statistics – Miami Heat record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 113.0 113.3 -0.3 League Ranking 11th 25th 9th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, despite ranking last in the NBA for both points scored and blocks per game, as well as ranking fifth-worst for assists, rebounds, field goal and three-point percentage, they still somehow made the playoffs after progressing through the play-in tournament and becoming the eighth seed. In their historic run, where they comfortably knocked out the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, the entire team stepped up a gear, and would go on to rank in the top eight for points scored, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage. Perhaps most strikingly, though, is that as a team, they connected on 38.0 percent of their three-point shots, leading all playoff teams, forming a large part as to how they became Eastern Conference champions.

Although their 1-3 record to start this season precedes them, there is still a reason to remain optimistic about this Miami Heat group who remain largely the same personnel-wise, aside from the few aforementioned departures. Yes, their competitive rivals have arguably strengthened ten-fold, but what they lack that the Heat have developed over the past few seasons is on-court chemistry due to roster continuity, and that may be a considerable factor going into crunch time of the season.

As such, don’t be surprised if Miami are there or there about as an automatic playoff seed. The playoffs are a different game, and everyone is now familiar with how far Spoelstra's army level-up when they enter the post-season. Heat culture will always prevail, superstar players on the roster, or not.