Highlights Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier from Charlotte Hornets for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

Rozier has been a standout for the struggling Hornets, averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Hornets looking to involve another team to trade Lowry before Feb. 8 deadline. Buyout could be possible if a deal fails to materialize.

The Miami Heat are reportedly acquiring Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal would send Kyle Lowry and a lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old guard. If the Heat keep their pick in 2027, then the pick would then convey in 2028 with no protections.

Rozier is in the second year of a four-year $96 million deal and is signed through the 2025-26 season, which is only partially guaranteed.

Despite the Hornets being 10-31, Rozier has been a bright spot, averaging 23.2 points per game on 45.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three, while tacking on 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Lowry, on the other hand, is in the final year of a three-year $28 million deal. Wojnarowski added that the Hornets aren't immediately planning on buying him out as they hope to get another team involved to which they can send Lowry. They have until Feb. 8 to pull off another deal. The 37-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

According to Kurt Helin, lead NBA writer at NBC Sports, the new CBA stipulates that teams like the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Denver Nuggets may not pursue Lowry in a potential buyout market.

"Just a reminder for people playing the 'let's get Kyle Lowry on the buyout market' game already: Under the new CBA Phoenix, Milwaukee, Boston, and Denver are out because they are over the tax [line] and Lowry makes more than the mid-level exception."

Wojnarowski also claimed that the Hornets could continue making moves.

"The Hornets aren't done dealing yet and plan to continue accumulating future assets ahead of the February 8th trade deadline, sources tell ESPN."

Heat bolster their backcourt

Projected starting lineup: Rozier, Herro, Butler, Jovic, Adebayo

With Lowry no longer capable of leading the team as its starting point guard, the Heat have instead opted to deploy Herro in his stead. While Herro is the Heat's leading scorer, he's far from an ideal primary playmaker. His 4.1 assists per game rank third on the team behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Rozier's arrival in Miami will allow him to take over the starting point guard job, something he had to share with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte. Given he works best with the ball in his hands, he could provide the Heat with new scoring opportunities, both because of his natural ability to score and his solid court vision, evidenced by his assist numbers.

He'd be a natural fit for the team, and one that can eat up more minutes than Lowry, especially given his age and overall slowed-down pace. Rozier will allow Herro to play off-ball more often and keep him focused on scoring.

Terry Rozier – 2023-24 Passing Stats Passes to: Passes Per Game Field Goal Attempts FG % Miles Bridges 15.0 6.2 39.0 Brandon Miller 10.4 3.3 41.4 Gordon Hayward 7.9 2.3 48.6 P.J. Washington 7.4 2.9 45.3 LaMelo Ball 3.4 1.0 26.7

In Charlotte, Rozier acted as the de-facto playmaker when Ball was sidelined with his injury. In his absence, Rozier averaged 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. In Miami, however, he might see fewer opportunities to score, but with shooters like Herro and Duncan Robinson always ready on the perimeter and a great pick-and-roll partner in Adebayo, he could see his assist number skyrocket.