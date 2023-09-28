Highlights Kyle Lowry brings championship experience and stability to the Heat's starting lineup, along with impressive career statistics.

Pairing Tyler Herro with Lowry will improve offense and spacing, allowing Herro to utilize his scoring abilities.

Jimmy Butler is the Heat's best player, consistently contributing with his tenacity, leadership, and two-way game. Caleb Martin complements Butler with his breakout performance in the playoffs.

For several years now, the Miami Heat have consistently surprised everyone by exceeding all expectations set on them. With two Finals appearances within three years, the Eastern Conference squad is definitely not a pushover in the NBA.

Heading to the 2023-24 season, however, the title-contending Heat team that made it to the 2022-23 NBA Finals will look a bit different with the loss of two key players in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. It will be interesting to see how head coach Erik Spoelstra will replace them with the talent they have.

With that said, we take a look at the Heat’s projected starting five, reserve unit, and crunch-time lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Heat’s projected starting 5 for 2023-24

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Even at 37 years of age, Kyle Lowry brings a depth of advantages to the Heat’s starting lineup. For one, his championship experience in running a team’s offense can bring a sense of stability to Miami’s playoff quest. His career averages of 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game is also a boon for the Heat.

Pairing Tyler Herro with Lowry as the Heat’s starting shooting guard is the sensible move to make for Spoelstra. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner has averages of 17.7 points on 38% shooting from deep, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game throughout his four-year NBA career. With Lowry setting up him, Herro can generate more offense and improve spacing so his slashing teammates can attack the rim.

Taking the starting small forward spot for the Heat is none other than its best player, Jimmy Butler. Ever since he came in during the 2019-20 season, Miami has consistently made the playoffs. Using his tenacity and leadership, the All-Star forward has averaged 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in the four seasons he played for Miami.

Butler’s two-way game is complemented by one of the Heat’s rising stars, Caleb Martin. During his breakout campaign in the playoffs last year, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He also connected on 42% of his three-pointers to give Miami an able three-and-D wing during the postseason.

Rounding up the Heat’s starting unit is Bam Adebayo. Although he only stands at 6-foot-9, the two-time All-Star boasts a strong motor to defend multiple positions along the perimeter and inside the post. He can also serve as a backup playmaker when the situation calls for it, resulting in a more dynamic offense for the Heat early in the game.

Heat’s projected second unit

Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant

With the departure of Vincent and Strus, the Heat will have to rely on Josh Richardson to man the point guard position whenever the team’s primary playmakers rest. He can use his 6-foot-5 frame and career averages of 11.8 points on 36% shooting from deep, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists to steady the team when the starting lineup takes a breather.

Along with Richardson, there’s a pretty good chance Spoelstra gives Duncan Robinson sufficient time to play from the bench. Along with his averages of 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, Robinson’s 40% success rate from beyond the arc keeps defenses honest and helps his teammates get more opportunities to score.

Last postseason revealed how good Haywood Highsmith was, and the upcoming season will be a good chance for him to continue his momentum. During that period, the 26-year-old forward posted a positive box score in both offense (1.2) and defense (3.5). With more minutes in store for Highsmith, Spoelstra can continue honing his skills by giving him more playing time off the bench.

Providing outside shooting, playmaking, rebounding, and veteran experience to the reserve lineup is Kevin Love. Even at 34 years old, the five-time All-Star is still capable of making an impact for the Heat, thanks to his averages of 16.9 points on 37% shooting from three, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Rounding up the Heat’s projected bench unit is Thomas Bryant, a burly center who can match up with other big men in the league to give Miami enough size at certain points of a game.

Heat’s crunch-time five

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

At times when the game is too close to call, Spoelstra can use a backcourt of Lowry and Herro. The former boasts championship experience, while the latter can score anywhere on the court and open the floor up for Butler and Adebayo to attack the rim.

Speaking of Butler, the All-Star is seen as the primary piece during the Heat’s crucial moments. His presence adds defensive intensity to the team, clutch shooting, and leadership on the court. He is backed up by Martin, who can drain long-range bombs while containing opponents from the wing.

Jimmy Butler Career Averages (2011-2023) Points 18.2 Rebounds 5.3 Assists 4.2 FG% 46.7% 3PT FG% 32.3%

Holding the center spot is Adebayo. His formidable yet agile frame is capable of guarding different positions. This advantage helps the Heat’s defensive versatility, especially during late-game scenarios when opposing teams run a variety of offensive plays.

As the new NBA season comes close, Heat fans should certainly keep an eye out for any changes to the team’s roster and how Spoelstra will position his team in a bid to return to the NBA Finals and get the job done. What’s certain, though, is that no matter who joins, the same level of intensity and commitment will be there from each guy who plays for the franchise.

