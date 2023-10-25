Highlights The Miami Heat's failed attempt to land Damian Lillard has put them at a severe disadvantage and likely ended their chances of making the NBA Finals for a second year in a row.

The Heat's offseason strategy revolved around clearing cap space and pursuing Lillard, but they were unable to acquire him and lost key rotational players in the process.

The departures of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have raised questions about whether the Heat have enough firepower to compete for a championship once again.

After the Miami Heat’s failed attempts to put together a package good enough to make a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard, and his subsequent move to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, many have been left wondering how the Heat possibly move forward from this. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the team’s entire off-season strategy with ‘clearing the decks’ for a player that never arrived has put them at a severe disadvantage compared to their conference competitors, while also effectively ending their chances of making the NBA Finals for a second year in a row.

NBA off-season short-comings

Much of the Miami Heat’s off-season was centered around trying to acquire seven-time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard, to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, with the feeling being very much mutual. However, in a shocking turn of events, the 33-year-old found himself traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent shock waves around the league, strengthening one of the Heat’s nearest rivals as they seek to make a return to the NBA Finals this season.

Despite losing out on a few of their reported free-agency targets, such as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dario Saric, the Heat were able to re-sign one of their veteran bigs in Kevin Love, as reported by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. The 35-year-old's new contract is estimated to be worth $7.9 million across two years, with a player option on the second year, according to Spotrac.

One other notable addition to the Heat roster was Thomas Bryant, who signed as a free-agent on a two-year, $5.4 million deal, mere months after winning his first NBA championship ring as a member of the Denver Nuggets. After playing a lesser role for the Nuggets, Bryant chose to leave in search of some more minutes on the court, ending up in South Beach where he will serve as the back-up to Adebayo. Nevertheless, he brings with him championship experience which will, at the very minimum, bolster the veteran experience in the locker room.

Medina – ‘heavy ask’ for Miami to reach Finals again

Medina argues that as a result of failing to bring Damian Lillard to Miami, the Heat are now at a huge disadvantage with their ‘whole offseason strategy’ being destroyed, especially as they also lost some key pieces of their rotation that helped them reach the NBA Finals as an eighth-seed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

“They’re at a huge disadvantage. Their whole offseason strategy was clearing the deck for two things: salary cap concerns because of the second apron, but also tried to make a run at Damian Lillard. They weren't able to get him, and they lost some key players from that NBA Finals run with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. While ‘Heat Culture’ is real and Erik Spoelstra is a great head coach, one of the best coaches in the NBA, and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo can do things with willing their team to victory, I think that that's a heavy ask for an eighth seed to replicate getting back to the Finals.”

Personnel losses in the off-season

Part of the reason why the Heat were so successful during the post-season was because of the role that each of their role players and supporting cast played, with head coach Erik Spoelstra’s ‘Heat culture’ being on full display throughout the playoffs.

NBA statistics – Miami Heat record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 113.0 113.3 -0.3 League Ranking 11th 25th 9th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Two key components of their success were their two starters, point-guard Gabe Vincent and small forward/shooting guard, Max Strus. According to Statmuse, 27-year-old Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.5 assists, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and converting 37.8 percent of his deep shots. However, his post-season averages don’t tell the full story of his impact on the team. He had numerous individual standout performances throughout their historic playoff run, going off for 29 points in game three of the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, shooting six-for-nine from behind the three-point line. In that series alone, he averaged 15.8 points on 48.5 percent field goal scoring. Furthermore, he led his team to their only win against the Nuggets in the Finals, largely due to his 23 points on four-for-six from deep.

Another key part of the roster was Max Strus, who averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 41.0 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three during the regular season. The 27-year-old particularly shone in the conference semi-finals against the New York Knicks, scoring double digits in five of their six match-ups. This led to him averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, being in the conversation for the Heat’s player of the series, while his play was considered a large reason why they progressed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Read more: How the Miami Heat can salvage their season after missing out on Damian Lillard

With Vincent and Strus both departing from the organization in free-agency, it has brought about questions over whether the Miami Heat have enough to go on a title charge once again. On paper, it looks as though they are at a significant disadvantage to their nearest competitors, but this is the NBA and stranger things have happened. They have already made history once, but can they do it again? It's time for the regular season to get underway to find out.