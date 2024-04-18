Highlights Jimmy Butler's injury puts pressure on Tyler Herro to step up in the upcoming game to secure the Miami Heat's playoff spot.

Herro's postseason performance must match regular season stats for the Heat to succeed in playoffs.

The Heat's success against the Chicago Bulls hinges on Herro's shooting, especially from three-point range.

In the first quarter of the Miami Heat's Play-In game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler went down with an injury. He played the rest of the game but left with a significant limp.

Butler is the Heat's heart and soul and their driving force. Without him, they aren't the same team.

Butler was asked about his MRI on his knee on Thursday and had this to say via Ira Winderman of Sun-Sentinel:

"It had me feeling that I couldn't do too much."

Although he's hurt, he is likely going to play in their win-or-go-home game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Bulls knocked out the Atlanta Hawks with a convincing performance from Coby White, and it will not be an easy game for the Heat.

Due to Butler's injury, someone has to step up and play a bigger role in their upcoming game. That player must be Tyler Herro, a player who has shown his flashes of greatness, but needs to prove it on the biggest stage.

The Heat have made the playoffs every season since acquiring Butler, and hope to make it a fifth-straight appearance with a win over the Bulls.

Herro Has to Prove He Can be Effective

Herro has to translate his regular-season play to the postseason

Herro has played in 41 total playoff games in his NBA career, but the majority of those came in his rookie campaign. He did impress in that playoff run where he averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game with decent shooting percentages.

The problem is, ever since that playoff run, he has not been the same.

Herro has been consistent the last three regular seasons and has been slightly improving. Although he has been solid in the regular season, the playoffs during those years have been a different story.

Tyler Herro's regular season stats - 2021-2024 Category 2021-22 season 2022-23 season 2023-24 season PPG 20.7 20.1 20.8 RPG 5.0 5.4 5.3 APG 4.0 4.2 4.5 FG% 44.7% 43.9% 44.1% 3P% 39.9% 37.8% 39.6%

During the 2021-22 season, Herro struggled in his 15 games in the playoffs. He missed all but one game of the Heat's Finals run last season after breaking his hand.

He also dealt with injuries this season, but came back for the final six games of the regular season, having good numbers during that stretch.

This year he has to prove it is his time to shine and translate that regular season success into playoff success, something he failed to do in their loss to the 76ers.

In the Heat's loss to the 76ers, Herro scored 25 points, but with horrible efficiency. He only shot 9/27 from the field and 4/14 from three.

He also added five turnovers and was a -8 for the game. The Heat need him to be better if they are to beat the Bulls and make it into the playoffs.

Herro's Shot is Key to Heat's Success

Heat win more when Herro is shooting well

Herro has been known as a great shooter throughout his career, especially from the three-point line. They must rely on Herro having a better shooting night than he did against the Sixers if they want to have a long playoff run.

Miami Heat record based on Herro's three-point shooting - 2023-24 season Category 50% or better Under 50% Heat record 9-3 13-16

Asking a player to shoot 50% from the three-point line is a little obnoxious as no player has ever averaged that number over the course of a season, but Herro is capable of shooting that well in a single game.

They need Herro to make his threes, especially the open ones, if they are going to move past the Bulls.

In Herro's playoff career, his three-point shooting being better has also contributed to wins, as they are 7-3 when he shoots 50% or better in playoff games.

Not only must Herro shoot well from outside the arc, but when he shoots well, in general, the Heat win games.

Miami Heat record based on Herro's overall shooting - 2023-24 season Category 50% or better Under 50% Heat record 12-1 10-18

Herro's shooting percentage has been a career-high this season, but he still shot under 40% in 18 of the 41 games he played this year. In the games he shot under 40%, the Heat were only 9-9.

With Butler able to cover up some of those games with his consistent play, they were able to win half of those games, but now that Butler is injured, they will be asking more of Herro.

If Herro were to shoot under 40% in their upcoming game against the Bulls, it would make it very tough for the Heat to pull out a win. He must have a great performance and pick up some of the slack from Butler's injury.