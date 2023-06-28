The Miami Heat are looking to bring in a third star to co-exist alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, with it widely reported that they are interested in making Damian Lillard a member of the Heat.

NBA writer Mark Medina expects Miami to be 'very aggressive' in trying to add to their roster this off-season.

With the Portland Trail Blazers opting to keep their No. 3 draft pick, teams around the NBA are now waiting to see what franchise-star Damian Lillard decides about his future, amid speculation that he may request a trade.

The Miami Heat are one of the teams reportedly interested in signing the seven-time all-star, and it would appear that the interest is mutual.

As per Sam Amick of The Athletic, it is reported that Lillard - whose current contract is worth a total $176m - has a serious interest in teaming up with Butler and Adebayo to form a new ‘big-3’ in South Beach as the team seeks to replicate their 2023 playoff success.

The Miami Heat defeated the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs before dispatching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on the way to their second NBA finals appearance in four seasons, before ultimately falling short to the Denver Nuggets.

If Damian Lillard did decide to move away from Oregon, then the Miami Heat would certainly come in to play amid reports from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that Lillard is the Heat’s main focus in the off-season.

If this were to come into fruition, the Miami Heat would cement themselves as genuine contenders going into the 2023-24 season, with Dame providing much needed star-power that the Heat evidently lacked in the NBA finals.

What has Mark Medina said about Miami Heat’s approach to this off-season?

Although they made it to the NBA finals this season, Medina believes they need more on the roster if they are going to repeat that feat - and expects them to try and recruit aggressively. That could well involve a move for Lillard.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Miami will be very aggressive. They know that even though that they won the [Eastern Conference] Finals, there is a danger of just running it back because they frankly just hit their ceiling. Their role players are role players for a reason.”

“In Miami's case, there also is a danger of doing what the Phoenix Suns did, where they give up so much of their depth that they only have top level talent, and then all of a sudden they don't have those kind of role players that really make the Heat distinguishable.”

What if Damian Lillard decides to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers?

Before the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal, it was reported that the Miami Heat were interested in him, showing their desire to bring in a scoring option.

The Portland Trail Blazers have insisted that the 11-year veteran is not available, with it also being reported that Lillard and his agents have recently met with the Blazers front office regarding the franchise’s direction after they chose to draft Scoot Henderson.

If he chooses to stay in Portland, then the Miami Heat will have to shift their attention once again to an alternative, and with little on the market, as well as limited cap-space, this may prove to be difficult.

There is no doubt that the Miami Heat are solid play-off contenders, with head coach Erik Spoelstra doing an incredible job with a roster formed of many undrafted players, but something is missing.

That missing something is one more elite-talent that could potentially help the team finally get over the line after falling at the final hurdle in recent years, and bring an NBA Championship to the Miami Heat.

Whether that piece is Damian Lillard, though, is still uncertain, but what the Heat won’t want to do is trade away their depth in order to bring in a championship-calibre star.