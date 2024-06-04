Highlights Parsons bypasses OTAs to recover from injuries, unfazed by Cowboys' coaching staff's concerns.

Organized team activities may be voluntary, but that doesn't mean players don't take flak when they choose to miss them.

Just ask Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. In fact, he was asked about his absence from OTAs when he reported to the team's mandatory minicamp. He defended his choice because he's recovering from an injury. "I'm just letting my body heal." Parsons told the NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Parsons is going to be a mainstay on the Cowboys' defensive side of the ball, and while Dak Prescott may be due for an extension soon, Parsons isn't far behind, as the Cowboys have a fifth-year option on him in 2025, then will have to decide how to allocate their cap space to their defensive cornerstone.

Parsons Defends His Decision to Skip OTAs

He felt he needed the time to let his body heal.

While Parsons mentioned recuperating from an injury first, his quote about healing was part of a longer chat he had with Slater.

"Yeah, you know, I think the more years you have, the more you understand that there's also like the business side to it... You know, and I think that's what camp is for."

It's highly doubtful that missing OTAs will have any negative impact on Parsons' production, as he's perhaps the most athletically gifted pass rusher in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Micah Parsons has never had fewer than 13 sacks in a season.

"I mean, there was a time where Aaron Donald didn't even go to camp and he won Defensive Player of the Year and then went to the playoffs. Like, are we forgetting these times? Like we wasn't talking about the best defensive player wasn't even in camp. And we're in minicamps. Voluntary at that. So you know, (mini)camp was something that is mandatory. So, I'm just looking at it as a time for my body to heal. I'm playing as an undersized rusher who is banged up every year. So I'm just letting my body heal. I'm just trying to grow, strengthen, and really just get ready for the year."

Parsons' absence was noted not just because he's a veteran star, but also because he's angling for a new contract.

His reference to Aaron Donald is this -- Donald sat out of offseason activities and training camp in 2017 while looking for a new deal. He followed that by being the AP Defensive Player of the Year for both that season and 2018.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats Year Games Combined Tackles TFL Forced Fumbles Sacks 2021 16 84 20 3 13 2022 17 65 13 3 13.5 2023 17 64 18 1 14

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy was unhappy with Parsons' decision, saying it was a missed opportunity to learn the defense being installed by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Parsons doesn't sound too worried, however.

He pointed out that with training camp beginning in July, he will have lots of time to get up to speed before the season opens in September. Parsons doesn't expect to have too much difficulty picking up new DC Mike Zimmer's system.

"I think right now it's just more technique. It's a lot of walkthroughs right now. So for my position ... where I'm at, it's a lot of individual, and I can do a lot individually by myself or with my trainer."

Parsons even told the media he was caught up on what he needs to know, despite the fact that has communication with Zimmer has been minimal so far.

"Honestly, me and Zim have probably said a total of 20 words together. He's a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches, 'Zim likes it [like] this' Well, I like it this way. So I can't wait to sit down with him because that would be pretty cool. Obviously, old school mindset, old school mentality. You know I think he's had a lot of great players but he ain't ever had a Micah. "Obviously, some things I've got to get used to, too. You know it's going to be a compromising relationship."

As for his contract, Parsons also seems unconcerned.

Parsons has a veteran's confidence, and if he's betting on himself to get paid, opposing QBs have even more reason to be, unlike Parsons, worried.

