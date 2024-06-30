Highlights Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker and edge rusher Micah Parsons recently came under fire for Hooker's comments on Parsons' in-season podcasting.

The entire altercation seems to have been a misunderstanding, as Hooker's full-context quote doesn't criticize Parsons' off-field aspirations.

The incident raises questions about locker room perception of in-season podcasts, the importance of players building a brand and fans' reaction to players doing non-football related activities.

As the prevalence of podcasting continues growing, a subsection of NFL fans have begun openly questioning why some players take hours of time to put out content in-season, when they theoretically should have 100% of their attention devoted to winning their next game. Earlier this week, that group appeared to gain a supporter.

On the most recent episode of Keyshawn Johnson's All Gas No Brakes podcast, the former No. 1 overall pick and 11-year NFL veteran asked Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker how he feels about active players, such as Micah Parsons, recording episodes as the season goes along. Contrary to popular belief, Hooker is supportive of his teammate's endeavor, even though it's not something he'd do personally.

I'm one of those guys [that] isn't into that type of stuff, [but] some guys it works for... You see the Jason Kelce's, guys like that who are successful [while] performing on the field... I don't have [a] problem with it. My advice for Micah would be, just make sure we're alright... cause if we're out working, and the run game is terrible, but you're out doing a podcast every week... then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd watching your podcast, or the success of our team and the Super Bowl we're trying to reach?

A clip capturing the second half of Hooker's response recently went viral on Twitter/X, leading many to believe he was bashing the 25-year-old edge rusher. Parsons even jabbed back at Hooker in a since-deleted post, saying he wished the eighth-year pro "would have said this to me" instead of on a podcast.

Based on Hooker's comment regarding on-field success, he shouldn't -- and likely doesn't -- have any issue with the three-time All-Pro and three-time top-three finisher in Defensive Player of the Year voting running a show. But if he does, he had better get over it. Back in May, Bleacher Report named Parsons the President of their football-centric B/R Gridiron platform and signed him to an extension, something Dallas still hasn't done with him and two of their other superstars.

In-Season Podcasts Create Interesting Locker Room Dynamics

Out of context, Hooker's response raised valid questions

While Parsons may be the last player anyone should be concerned about not performing up to expectations when fulfilling his other obligations, Hooker's out-of-context snippet does exhibit how quickly a locker room could sour if a player seems to be giving more effort off-field than on it.

Both Jason and Travis Kelce continued recording New Heights throughout their team's second half struggles. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also published new episodes of his Punch Line podcast each week last season, a year in which Pro Football Focus gave him the worst grade of his career (65.3, 59th/127 qualified CBs).

None of the aforementioned players' performances, in GIVEMESPORT's estimation, were hampered by their secondary quests -- the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' supposed issues did not stem from either Kelce, and Humphrey was dogged by foot and leg injuries all season long. But perception is more important than reality. The moment just one man in the room believes a podcast is superseding the desire for a Super Bowl, a team's season could come unraveled.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to the press release announcing his new role and extension, Micah Parsons is the first active professional athlete to ever hold a leadership title at a sports media company.

At the same time, it's more important than ever for players to capitalize on their time in the spotlight with off-field pursuits. The NFL is a "Not For Long" business; someone's career could come to an end on nearly every snap. If you can't cultivate your brand while you have the chance, other major opportunities, like the now-retired Kelce's gig on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, will probably never pop up.

Also, there's an oft-mentioned aspect that gets widely disregarded: players are people, too. Everyone needs an avenue to vent or escape their present for a moment. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp discussed the overly-expressed "focus on football" narrative that persists in our society in the first episode of his new Daily Grind podcast, saying he'd meet his maker if he were only allowed to give attention to his sport during the season.

[Some fans] believe that life needs to be football. 'If you're not doing football, it's a problem.' But I know that it's impossible, and you will probably die if you tried to do that.

We're in an era of unprecedented access, a time when we're getting behind-the-scenes of the country's largest reality TV show on a regular basis. Every new player's podcast entering the fray only adds to the sweetness of the pie. These guys didn't get to the pinnacle of their profession without learning how to prioritize and manage time. Perhaps, as we do when they take the field on Sundays, we should give them a break, or at least the benefit of the doubt.

