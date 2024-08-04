Highlights The Dallas Cowboys are seeking their first real playoff success with Micah Parsons leading the defense.

Mike Zimmer is taking over as defensive coordinator in Dallas, with the hope that he can guide Parsons and company to postseason glory.

Parsons is due for a new contract, which could complicate the future of the Cowboys' defensive core.

Dallas Cowboys' linebacker/edge rusher/wunderkind Micah Parsons is coming off arguably his best season as a pro, though the team still has yet to achieve any notable postseason success with him leading the defensive unit.

The Cowboys had yet another disappointing finish last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Still, expectations remain sky-high in Dallas, and the pressure is on as the team looks to make its first conference championship game in 28 years.

With Dan Quinn departing for the Washington Commanders' head coaching gig, the Cowboys had a gaping hole in Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. Mike Zimmer, who spent 2014 to 2021 leading the Minnesota Vikings, was then handed the reins to the defense and will call the plays for Parsons and company in 2024.

While speaking with The Athletic's Saad Yousef, Parsons didn't hide his excitement regarding working with a coach as intelligent and tenured as Zimmer:

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting year. As you guys can see, what I’m going to be doing is a whole bunch of stuff: dropping, flats, curls. It’s really everything. They’re really just expanding my versatility, using me in ways I should be used and moving me around, making them ID me and bringing pressure from other places; bringing me when they should bring me. (Zimmer) is going to use every asset of my ability."

Parsons has finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three seasons in the league. It's hard to imagine him getting much better, and it's worth noting that he and his fellow Cowboys superstars are still awaiting long-deserved contract extensions.

Zimmer Must Do What Quinn Could Not

The Cowboys are just 1-3 in the postseason since drafting Parsons

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In his eight years on the Vikings sidelines, Zimmer posted a 72-56-1 regular season record, two NFC North titles, three playoff appearances, and a 2-3 playoff record. He worked as a consultant at Jackson State in 2022 but did not have a role in 2023.

The Cowboys trotted out the best defense of the Mike McCarthy era last year, finishing as the fifth-best scoring defense in the league. The core of that group is still around, from Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on the defensive line to Trevon Diggs at cornerback. And now, players like former Zimmer disciple Eric Kendricks have been brought in to smooth over rough patches from recent years.

Make no mistake about it, though: Parsons is at the center of what makes Dallas such a stingy defensive unit.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 17 Sacks 13.0 13.5 14.0 QB Hits 30 26 33 Total Tackles 84 65 64 Tackles for Loss 20 13 18 Passes Defended 3 3 2 Forced Fumbles 3 3 1

Of course, no matter how good or impressive Parsons is on the field, he'll be tasked with learning a new defensive scheme this summer. Despite his talent, there will surely be an adjustment period as he adapts to Zimmer's system, which has changed dramatically since the coach served as a defensive assistant in Dallas from 1994-2006, including his tenure as defensive coordinator from 2000 onward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Dallas Cowboys are the only team in this decade to have three separate players finish in the top three of voting for MVP (Dak Prescott, 2nd), Offensive Player of the Year (CeeDee Lamb, 3rd), and Defensive Player of the Year (Parsons, 3rd) in a single season.

Parsons' next contract will all but certainly eclipse the five-year, $170 million deal signed by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for the most expensive contract ever given to a defensive player. Given the team's simultaneous need to extend quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - with just $67.9 million in open cap space in 2025 - the books are going to be tight moving forward.

The Penn State product is good enough to headline a championship-caliber defense, having done so since being drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has a chance to be even better while working with Zimmer this season, which should be nightmare-fuel for opposing quarterbacks in the NFC.

And yet, the question persists of whether or not the Cowboys are good enough to exorcise their playoff demons. Parsons may be a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, though even he and Zimmer might not be enough to get Dallas to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.