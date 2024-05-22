Highlights Micah Parsons is putting in work doing boxing training during Cowboys' voluntary OTAs.

The Dallas Cowboys recently began their voluntary OTAs, and one of their biggest stars, Micah Parsons, wasn't in attendance.

Instead, the pass rusher, who also sparred with a sumo wrestler in Japan earlier this offseason, is doing boxing training to stay in shape. The Dallas Morning News' Michael Ghelkin recently attended one of Parsons' training sessions, and the Cowboy told him:

I know I'm putting in the work. It more bothers me that people would think that I’m not doing everything I imagine possible to be the best player I can be to help win a championship. It’s more of that. . . . The greatness, the spirit, it’s all in me, and I want it more than anybody.

The Cowboys were one of the better teams in the NFL for much of last season and finished the year with a 12-5 record. Things fell apart in the playoffs, though, as the team gave up 48 points in its Wild Card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons Is One of the Best Pass Rushers in the League

Cowboys Linebacker thinks he can take it to another level

The Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons out of Penn State during the 2021 NFL Draft, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular. The linebacker has become a menacing force for the team, and he has ranked fourth in both sacks and tackles for loss since entering the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, Micah Parsons had a 24.2% pass rush win rate during the 2023 season, the second-best in the NFL.

After the first three games of last season, it looked like Parsons could run away with the Defensive Player of the Year Award. In those contests, the former Nittany Lion notched four sacks, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. His results weren't as spectacular over the rest of the season, so Parsons finished third in DPOY voting behind Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.

Micah Parsons 2021-2023 Statistics Category Total NFL Rank Sacks 40.5 4th Tackles for Loss 51 4th Forced Fumbles 7 T-10th

Despite his tremendous success in the league so far, Parsons believes he can take his game to the next level, and a big part of that is being mentally strong:

It starts with me. That’s why I’ve been putting so much into that. You’ve got to learn how to lead. You have to learn almost everything in life. . . . I realized I need to increase my spirit, so when others are down, my spirit rises.

Parsons will be hoping that the rest of the Cowboys organization has the same belief that they can improve as a whole, because they now have the second-longest active NFC Championship drought in the conference, dating back to 1995.

