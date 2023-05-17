Micah Richards had everyone in stitches when he tried to speak Italian with Romelu Lukaku after Inter Milan beat AC Milan to reach the Champions League final.

Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Inter from Chelsea, came on as a second-half substitute for Edin Dzeko at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game to wrap up a convincing 3-0 aggregate victory for the Nerazzurri, who will compete in their first Champions League final since 2010.

Inter, managed by Simone Inzaghi, will now face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in next month’s final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Man City and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the competition’s other semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

Micah Richards tries to speak Italian with Romelu Lukau

Lukaku conducted a live TV interview with CBS Sports after Tuesday’s Milan derby.

His special relationship with former Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry was on full display.

Lukaku was also involved in an amusing moment with Richards towards the end of the interview.

Presenter Kate Abdo asked Lukaku how many languages he speaks, to which he replied: “Right now, seven fluently.”

Abdo then said: “I’m wondering if you’ve ever seen any of the clips from the show and have had a chance to judge Micah’s Italian?”

Lukaku put Richards’ knowledge of the Italian language to the test, and the outcome was hilarious.

Video: Micah Richards tries to speak Italian with Romelu Lukaku

Watch the brilliant clip here:

Micah and his CBS Sports colleagues proving, once again, that they’re currently the most entertaining in the business.

Will Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea?

Meanwhile, Lukaku now has the opportunity to win the Champions League final for the first time in his career.

He finished as a runner-up in the Europa League with Inter in 2020 and will be desperate to land his hands on European football’s most prestigious trophy on June 10.

The 30-year-old is then poised to return to Chelsea this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed as the Blues’ next permanent manager at the end of the current campaign.