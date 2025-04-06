The UEFA Champions League brings the best of Europe together and stirs up debates over the legendary talent that competes in the competition. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's lengthy rivalry took centre stage in the European tournament for several years, while others made a name for themselves en route to glory.

Micah Richards and Alan Shearer never got their hands on the Champions League, but both featured in the competition before hanging up their boots.

The popular pundits sat down with Gary Lineker on BBC Sounds and came up with their best XI of players in Europe's elite tournament before the Barcelona legend gave his final verdict.

Goalkeepers

Iker Casillas (Team Micah Richards)