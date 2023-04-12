Micah Richards was left speechless by Kate Abdo’s hilarious burn before Tuesday night’s Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

CBS Sports’ hugely popular panel reconvened to provide coverage of the evening’s two fixtures.

Richards and Abdo were joined by Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher.

At the start of the show, Abdo introduced Henry and Carragher, who both won the Champions League during their careers.

She then came on to Micah, who knew his intro was going to be a lot less kind.

“A very warm welcome to our London studio, I’m Kate Abdo,” the show’s presenter said, “joined by Champions League winner with Barcelona, Thierry Henry; Champions League winner with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher; and the man who had a great view from the bench when Sergio Aguero won the Premier League for Manchester City, ‘Big Meeks’, Micah Richards.”

Ouch!

Richards was left open-mouthed by Abdo’s cheeky dig.

“Wow,” the former England international responded. “I earned a lot of money sat on the bench, I’ll have you know!”

This then prompted another dig from Carragher, who said: “Doing nothing?”

Richards responded: “Yeah!”

Carragher then added: “A bit like you here!”

Video: Richards burned by Abdo and Carragher

Watch the funny clip here:

Poor old Micah!

Richards recently revealed the worst decision of his life

The retired right-back, 34, enjoyed a decent career but didn’t quite manage to scale the same lofty heights as Carragher and, in particular, Henry.

He recently admitted that he turned down a staggering £100,000 a week contract offer, much to the disbelief of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

It’s a decision he describes as “the worst decision” he’s ever made.

Richards is now one of TV's most popular pundits

But if turning down that generous contract offer was Richards’ worst decision, his move into punditry was surely one of his best.

Often described as a ‘breath of fresh air’ - and deservedly so - Richards is now one of the most popular pundits on TV.

He has incredible on-screen chemistry with most of his co-pundits and regularly entertains viewers with his jovial personality.