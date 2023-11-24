Highlights Erling Haaland has had a phenomenal impact in the Premier League, breaking the goal-scoring record for a single season and helping Manchester City become Champions League winners.

Micah Richards rates Haaland higher than former Premier League forwards like Didier Drogba and Andy Cole, highlighting his goal-per-game ratio as a key factor.

Despite his praise for Haaland, Richards ultimately ranks one man above the young Norwegian, calling him "The King" and declaring the conversation over.

Erling Haaland has been phenomenal ever since he arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2022. The Manchester City forward joined the division as one of the most sought-after properties in world football, and after just over one season, it is clear to see why.

Breaking the Premier League goal-scoring record for a single season during his debut campaign with 36 goals in only 35 appearances is an incredible feat that may not be bettered for quite some time. Helping elevate Pep Guardiola's side to become Champions League winners for the first time ever as part of a historic treble has put Haaland in discussions with some of the best to have led the line for any Premier League club.

While longevity may not be on his side in comparison to some of the greats of the past, the Norwegian can compete when it comes to the impact he has had on his team so far and when it comes to goal-per-game ratios. It remains to be seen how long the 23-year-old will remain in England before seeking a new challenge, but if he remains for the next decade and continues to score at his current rate, Haaland could see himself creeping up the list of the Premier League's top goalscorers of all time.

With that being said, he can only be judged on what he has currently achieved in the game, meaning his accomplishments may fall short of some other top players that spent many years firing in goals at the top level. Micah Richards was tasked with ranking Haaland in comparison to some incredible forwards from the past, and the results were interesting, to say the least...

Micah Richards compares Haaland to Premier League greats

Richards was given the task of picking who the better player was between Haaland and a selection of former Premier League forwards and fellow Sky Sports pundit - Daniel Sturridge - was the man providing the names. The pair are always entertaining to watch, and this video on the Sky Sports YouTube channel was no different.

Some of the names given were easily brushed off by Richards, as the former City defender named Haaland better than the likes of Fernando Torres, Ruud van Nistelrooy and even Man United legend, Eric Cantona.

There were some doubts in the mind of the ex-right-back when both Didier Drogba and Andy Cole were pitted against City's current number nine. Richards claimed: "I feel like we are disrespecting some of the greats here," and also noted that longevity should be taken into consideration. However, he still decided to pick Haaland over both men, citing: "Goals-per-game," as the reason.

For a Manchester City fan, the 35-year-old then faced difficulties when tasked with choosing between Haaland and his former teammate and Man City icon, Sergio Aguero. Sturridge was quick to comment on the uneasiness of his colleague as the former Liverpool striker noted: "See now it's getting tricky." To the surprise of many perhaps, Richards stuck to his guns as he said: "I've got to say Haaland."

Surely he couldn't pick the player with just over 12 months of Premier League experience over the man to have scored the most goals in the history of the competition, could he? That is exactly what happened as Richards stated: "I think if Haaland's in the Premier League for the same amount of time as Alan Shearer, he will score more goals. So I'm going to say Haaland."

Micah Richards rates one Premier League icon above Haaland

There was only one man to be selected by the former City man ahead of the 23-year-old. That man is Thierry Henry. The former Gunners forward regularly works with Richards on NBC's Champions League coverage and the Englishman gave due praise to his colleague: "The King. Thierry Henry. Sorry, game over."

It is clear that being named above Haaland was always going to be a difficult task, but the French sensation managed to get a victory for the Premier League legends.

