Highlights Micah Richards was asked to name a team made up of the best footballers he ever played with.

Richards spent his best years with Manchester City, so most of the 11 come from his time at the Etihad.

Surprisingly, though, two Manchester United icons made the impressive XI.

Over the last few years, Micah Richards has become one of England's most popular and revered football pundits, regularly appearing on Match of the Day, The Rest is Football podcast, as well as on the punditry panel for CBS Sports' coverage of UEFA Champions League along with fellow former pros, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher.

As a player, Richards didn't enjoy quite the same success. The 35-year-old showed initial promise, making his first team appearance for Manchester City in October 2005, as a 17-year-old away at Arsenal, before making his England debut just over a year later, replacing the injured Gary Neville and becoming England's youngest-ever defender.

Richards' consistent performances in the 2006/07 season saw him receive a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination. In his own words, he had "burst onto the scene". Over the course of the 2009/10 season, Richards started to see his game time being increasingly limited due to several injury issues as well as the arrival of the impressive Argentinian right back, Pablo Zabaleta who had joined in the summer of 2008.

Despite starting the majority of matches in City's title-winning 2011/12 campaign, Richards made just nine Premier League appearances over the subsequent two seasons before joining Fiorentina on loan ahead of 2014/15. The Birmingham-born defender then made the move to Aston Villa where he spent four seasons, three of which were in the Championship.

Between his debut in 2006 until 2012, Richards made 13 appearances for England as well as being included in the Great Britain squad for the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he played five times.

Reflecting on his career when speaking to Sky Sports, he was asked to name an XI made up of former teammates The following players were selected from his time with Man City, England and Team GB and with 41 Premier League titles between them, it's a team for the ages.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Joe Hart, Rio Ferdinand, Vincent Kompany, Joleon Lescott

It should come as no surprise to see Joe Hart named between the sticks. Hart boasts four Golden Gloves awards and also holds the club record of 29 clean sheets across all competitions in the 2009/10 season. The Celtic shot-stopper is also the player that Richards has played with the most in his career, for both City and England, lining up together a total of 129.

Former Man City captain and legend of the club, Vincent Kompany is third on that list, sharing the pitch with Richards on 115 occasions. Even if they had only played together once, you still get the impression that the Belgian might make this team for his defensive qualities and leadership. Kompany, now manager at Burnley, captained the Sky Blues to four Premier League trophies, cementing himself in the club's history as one of their greatest-ever players.

Joleon Lescott perhaps didn't possess the same finesse as Kompany, but during a period of transition for the club, the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy graduate provided incredible stability with his consistent, reliable performances over his five years at the club. Richards played 100 matches with Lescott, from their time together at City, but also reuniting at Villa in 2015. Lescott also earned 26 England caps, and was even part of the Three Lions at Euro 2012.

The first non-City player in Richards' team, Rio Ferdinand is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation, and one of the finest footballers the country has ever produced. Indeed, it was Ferdinand's record that Richards surpassed in becoming England's youngest-ever defender. Spending the majority of his club career at rivals Manchester United, Ferdinand is a six-time Premier League champion and was last year inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Midfield

Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira, Yaya Toure

Despite only playing together on eleven occasions, seven of which were European qualifiers during the 2007/08 season, Steven Gerrard clearly made an impression on a then-teenage Richards. Regarded as one of the greatest ever players for England and Liverpool, Gerrard showed incredible longevity and consistency over his 18-year career, developing a reputation for stepping up in the biggest moments. Curiously, Richards' only goal for England, a second-half strike in England's 3-0 win against Israel, came when sharing the pitch with Gerrard, so it's no wonder he picked him.

Patrick Vieira was past his prime by the time he encountered Richards, joining Man City on an initial six-month deal in January 2010 at the age of 33 to reunite with his former manager at Inter, Roberto Mancini. At his peak with Arsenal, the team Richards supported as a boy, Vieira was one of the best central midfielders the sport has seen. The now Strasbourg manager was known for his physicality and athleticism, whilst also having remarkable elegance for a man of his stature.

Completing Richards' midfield three, is one of Africa's greatest-ever players and a legend on the blue side of Manchester, Yaya Toure. The Ivorian made a name for himself at Olympiacos and then AS Monaco, before being part of the historic Barcelona side that won a record six trophies in one calendar year. In 2010, he joined City and went onto make over 300 appearances across eight years, scoring 79 goals and assisting 49. During his time at City, Toure was named African Player of the Year for four consecutive years, and, as captain, lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Attack

David Silva, Ryan Giggs, Daniel Sturridge, Carlos Tevez

Like the aforementioned Kompany, David Silva is a bona fide Man City modern great. The Spaniard, nicknamed El Mago (The Magician) who in July last year announced his retirement at the age of 37, is the club's top appearance maker in the Premier League with 436 total appearances, across his ten years in Manchester. Silva, famed for his technique, vision and creativity, finished his City career with 134 assists, only second to Kevin De Bruyne in the club's history.

Ryan Giggs' inclusion might have people scratching their head, with the 50-year-old remembered for his association with the Wales National Team and near neighbours, Manchester United, with whom he spent his entire 24-year professional career. You have to look back to 2012 to find Giggs' playing connection to Richards, with the duo named as two of three over 23-year-old players assembled in Great Britain's squad at the London Olympics 12 years ago. A then-38-year-old Giggs was captain of the side as Team GB finished first in their group, before being knocked out on penalties in the Quarter-Finals by South Korea.

Now close colleagues working together regularly on Sky, Daniel Sturridge and Richards also enjoyed several years together on the pitch, largely at the start of their fledging careers. Both Birmingham-born, Sturridge, who is 18-months Richards' junior, also broke through at City, having previously spent time in the academies of Aston Villa and Coventry. Richards played 33 times with Sturridge in four different sides, predominantly at City, but also for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, with England U21 and one occasion for the England senior team, in a 3-2 friendly defeat to the Netherlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 1.97 points per game, Carlos Teves is the player that Richards has the highest points per game with (minimum 50 games).

The last player to make Richards' team is the bullish Argentinian, Carlos Tevez. The supporting striker is fondly regarded by Sky Blues fans for his controversial and reportedly record-breaking transfer direct from United, as well as for the dogged and mercurial performances that followed.

Tevez was named the Etihad Player of the Year and Players Player of the Year at the end of his first season with the reigning champions, and ahead of the 2010-11 season, he was named club captain by then-manager Roberto Mancini, a role assumed by Kompany later that season in what turned out to be a title-winning campaign. Now 40, and managing in the Argentine Primera Division, Tevez made 148 appearances for the Citizens, second only to his boyhood club, Boca Juniors, who he represented at either end of his illustrious career.