Micah Richards says he would like to see Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak be more selfish following the Magpies’ 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Sweden international produced another stellar display last weekend, scoring twice – including his 50th Premier League goal – to help Newcastle climb to fifth in the standings.

However, according to the Match of the Day pundit, Isak could have had an even greater impact if he had been less focused on creating for teammates on the left flank, as he managed just one shot on goal from open play.

Alexander Isak Hailed After Stellar Display

In Newcastle’s 4-3 win over Forest

Richards, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, also questioned Isak’s status as a ‘world-class’ forward given Newcastle’s struggles for European football:

“You know, if he was more selfish, I know that sounds ridiculous, he’d score more goals. “Because how many times in that game he was running down the left and trying to create something, trying to feed the ball through. “But he’s just a joy to watch. You know, we would talk about an all-round great. And Alan mentioned it a couple of months ago, I think it was on Match of the Day. “He mentioned it, saying he thinks he's got all the attributes there to be world-class. And it’s no disrespect to Newcastle. “If Newcastle were constantly in the Champions League, he would be, you know, called world-class, you know, because he is. He's got absolutely everything.”

Isak reached his 50th Premier League goal in just 76 appearances – only six players have hit that milestone faster.

The 25-year-old took his tally for the season to 19 on Sunday and has also registered five assists, more than in his previous two seasons at the club combined.

He ranks second in the Premier League’s goalscoring charts this term, trailing only Mohamed Salah, who has scored 25 in 27 appearances.

Isak’s impressive form will surely attract interest from top clubs closer to the summer transfer window, but Newcastle will not entertain his exit easily.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies will demand more than £100m for their star forward if they fail to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 104 Minutes played 1,984

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

3:01 Related Update on Marc Guehi's Future Amid Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle Interest Chelsea have been in the hunt for a new centre-back and an update has been issued on one of their key targets

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.