Liverpool are operating much like a bullet train this season. Yet, while Arne Slot might be the new conductor of the Reds as they storm towards a 20th league title, the main source of fuel has been Mohamed Salah. After 39 games across all competitions, the 'Egyptian King' has 52 goal contributions, and thus he is now leading the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

For Liverpool fans, this has come as hardly a surprise. Salah has been the main man at Anfield for eight years now. But perhaps the big shock comes in the form of the fact the 32-year-old - who recently admitted he is still no closer to penning a new deal as his contract enters its final months - has come incredibly far since his failed stint at Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under the guidance of the esteemed Jose Mourinho, Mohamed Salah made just 19 appearances for Chelsea, with only two goals and three assists to show for his efforts.

Salah wasted no time in showing his heels to the capital, though, as he hit the ground running in a short loan spell at Fiorentina in 2015. Now, as his time on Merseyside increasingly resembles a farewell tour, those who have witnessed his journey are reflecting on his remarkable rise. The latest to share his perspective is Micah Richards, the former right-back who once shared a dressing room with Salah at La Viola.

Micah Richards Reflects on Salah's Fiorentina Stint

The now-pundit played seven times with Salah during his time in Italy

During his first spell away from the English capital, Salah found the net nine times and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. However, the true brilliance lay in his effortless, gliding runs from deep with Fiorentina. The elusive winger had a unique ability to drive the ball forward with ease, and as Richards later admitted in 2023, he was immediately taken aback by Salah’s quality.

The retired right-back, who was also on loan at the Florence-based club during the 2014/15 season, confessed that he initially had doubts about a player cast aside by Chelsea. Typically, when a footballer struggles at a top club, it raises questions about their attitude or ability. But in Salah’s case, those doubts couldn’t have been further from the truth. He recalled during a BBC Match of the Day podcast (see the full segment below):

"He was at Fiorentina with me and I can’t believe Chelsea let him go. He used to get the ball in training, dribble past everyone & score. I thought Salah was a bad egg. There’s no way it’s on his football ability he’s not playing at Chelsea. He’s the nicest guy I've met."

Salah's Fortunes Have Been on the Up Ever Since

His Fiorentina spell completely altered his trajectory

A brief loan at Fiorentina quickly turned into a permanent move to Roma, and by 2025, the prolific winger is eyeing the Ballon d'Or after an eighth successive season with 10+ goals and 10+ assists across all competitions, highlighting just how far he's come since his nondescript Chelsea days.

Alongside statistical dominance on an individual note, Salah has a Premier League, Champions League, an FA Cup, and three League Cup winners' medals. He is on course to add a second English topflight title to his name this term, as well as a fourth Premier League Golden Boot, and likely, at this rate, a third PFA Player of the Year award.

