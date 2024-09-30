Everton secured their first win of the new Premier League season on Saturday afternoon against Crystal Palace, and pundit Micah Richards has subsequently tipped the Toffees to comfortably avoid relegation this campaign.

Sean Dyche's side went behind early on at Goodison Park, with Marc Guehi flicking in at the near post after Maxence Lacroix headed the ball back across the area. However, Dwight McNeil stepped up in the second period for the Merseysiders, scoring a spectacular long-range effort and a neat volley to reverse the scoreline for the hosts.

The result leaves Everton 16th in the league, having accumulated four points from their opening six matches. While this point tally would suggest it's been a rough start to the season for Dyche's men, Richards has revealed he's been impressed by Everton's performances and that he believes they'll 'be fine' in regard to the relegation battle.

Richards Says Everton Will Be Fine

They've performed relatively well

Despite losing their opening four games, conceding 13 goals in these matches, Richards believes Everton's performance levels were generally better than their results suggest. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast on Monday morning, the former Manchester City defender said:

"I just think with Everton, I wasn't worried for Everton, because, you know, they've got the grit, the determination that comes from Sean Dyche. If you actually watch their games this season, they've played very well. I was at their game against Brighton in the first half. They should have been two or three up. We had the Bournemouth game where they were 2-0 up, and then there was late goals. They're finding a way to score, and they've got Branthwaite back now, who's been out. Everton will be fine.

Not everyone shares Richards' optimism about Everton's start. Dyche's days on Merseyside were said to be numbered just a week or so ago, with his dismissal reportedly imminent if results contiunued to go against them. Meanwhile, presenter Mark Goldbridge called for the English manager's sacking prior to the last international break.

Ultimately, displays since the early season interlude have improved tenfold, with draws against Leicester and the victory over Palace demonstrating tangible signs of progress. While the international break's expected points table had suggested performances were as bleak as the results, the caveat that Everton hadn't yet fielded their best team seemed to have credibility, with fortunes improving since.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 70 Wins 24 Draws 17 Losses 29 Win Percentage 34%

Everton Star Praised For Palace Performance

Branthwaite was given his flowers

One of the players whose presence in the team on Saturday seemingly elevated Everton's performance levels was Jarrad Branthwaite, who made his return to action after a lengthy spell out. Journalist Chris Beesly was blown away by the England international's outing against the Eagles, praised for his aerial dominance and well-timed interceptions.

Branthwaite, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, made 35 Premier League appearances for the Toffees last season, establishing himself as the star man in Dyche's back line. The move to United ultimately failed to materialise and he remained at Goodison Park, and will likely now play a major role in Everton's attempt to retain their top flight status.

