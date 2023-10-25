Highlights Kylian Mbappe shines once again as PSG defeat AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League, bouncing back from their previous loss to Newcastle.

PSG now leads Group F in the Champions League with six points, while AC Milan sits at the bottom with two points.

Kylian Mbappe shone once again as Paris Saint-Germain defeated AC Milan in their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening. PSG welcomed AC Milan to the Parc des Princes looking to bounce back after their heavy 4-1 loss to Newcastle in their last outing in the competition. They did just that as they cruised to a 3-0 victory in Paris.

Mbappe, PSG's talisman, was in the starting lineup and he broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute. The 24-year-old worked some space for himself inside the box with some lovely footwork before lashing a fierce right-footed effort into the bottom corner. Randal Kolo Muani doubled PSG's lead just after half-time, before Lee Kang-in came off the bench to round out the scoring in the 89th minute.

Video: Kylian Mbappe's goal in PSG 3-0 AC Milan

Micah Richards has nightmare after imitating Mbappe's celebration

One man who was impressed by Mbappe's strike was CBS Sports pundit, Micah Richards. CBS Sports' Champions League coverage is unrivalled with Richards, alongside Thierry Henry, Carragher and presenter Abdo, having great chemistry together. Not only do they provide great analysis but they also have a great time while doing so.

Richards especially loves to have fun and so, after witnessing Mbappe's goal, Richards got off his seat and imitated the Frenchman's celebration, where he jumps up in the air and folds his arms.

After Richards did his best Mbappe celebration, Abdo asked him: "Are your trousers alright? Are they still intact?"

The former Manchester City defender then looked down at his trousers and realised that they were in fact not in the best of shape. Abdo, Carragher and Richards all burst out laughing as the latter covered the rip and tried to make it back to his seat.

Carragher, who nearly fell off his chair in shock, then said: "I'm not sure who is getting cancelled but someone is!" It made for a brilliant bit of TV and you can view the moment below...

Thierry Henry and Micah Richards rave about Kylian Mbappe after PSG 3-0 AC Milan

Henry and Richards were full of priase for Mbappe following his performance. Henry said: "When you have the point of the arrow, you are always in good shape."

While Richards added: "He's such a good player, isn't he?! We talk about him so much. He's such a joy to watch. He's certainly the best player in the world right now - along with probably [Erling] Haaland. Maybe [Jude] Bellingham just behind him. Kylian has always been my guy - I've been banging on about him for 3/4 years now. Everyone has been talking about 'he's not been playing to the best of his ability this season...' but I stayed loyal."

Paris Saint-Germain go top of Champions League group

PSG have now picked up six points from their opening three games in Group F and are top at the halfway stage. Dortmund and Newcastle are positioned in second and third with both having amassed four points, while AC Milan are rock bottom with two points from their opening three matches.

PSG are next in action on Sunday October 29 when they travel to Brest. They host Montpellier the following week before returning to Champions League action on Tuesday November 7 when they face AC Milan at the San Siro.