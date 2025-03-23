Former England and Manchester City defender Micah Richards revealed the hardest stadium he ever had to play in during his professional career. While known now as the fun-loving foil to straight man Roy Keane, Richards had an impressive career that saw him win the Premier League and feature in several European contests.

Having played in several arenas with incredible atmospheres, including Anfield and Napoli's Diego Armando Maradona stadium, there is no shortage of hostile environments that would've sent shivers down the defender's spine. However, he has claimed that visiting one stadium left him having 'sleepless nights.'

Richards Names the Allianz Arena as Hardest Stadium to Play In

The former Aston Villa man also praised the strength of the Bayer Munich teams he faced