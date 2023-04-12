CBS' Champions League coverage has become somewhat unrivalled.

The chemistry between the panel is extraordinary and has viewers in stitches regularly. Not only do they provide comical moments, but Kate Abdo, with her guests, usually Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, delve into some serious issues within the game and provide impeccable analysis.

The latest comical moment took place this week, thanks to Pep Guardiola somewhat ignoring Richards.

Pep Guardiola says hello to Thierry Henry, not Micah Richards

The incident happened after Manchester City's first leg Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

City took a massive step towards progressing in the competition with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Bundesliga side. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland ensured City of a commanding lead ahead of their trip to Bavaria in a week's time.

Guardiola is determined to bring the Champions League trophy to the Etihad Stadium, having failed to do so since arriving at the club in 2016.

When Jules mentioned that Guardiola wanted her to say hello to Henry for him, this was greeted in the studio by the famous Henry lip wobble and screams of "Ooooh, football friends!" from Richards.

The look of jealousy and disgust was written all over Richards' face while Henry basked in the attention.

Henry had played under Guardiola for two seasons during their time at Barcelona. The Frenchman scored 30 goals for the Spaniard in LaLiga in that period before moving to the MLS to join New York Red Bulls.

Despite this, Guardiola should never ignore someone of Richards' stature. Come on, Pep - the guy burst onto the scene, remember?

Richards made 245 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, winning three trophies, and became the youngest defender to be selected by the England senior side.

We can forgive Micah for feeling a little snubbed by Pep. He certainly won't hear the last of it from his colleagues, especially from Henry.