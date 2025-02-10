Micah Richards was impressed with Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Blackburn on Sunday.

While quick-fire goals from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha saw Wolves cruise past the Championship side, it was the South Korean who caught Richards’ eye with his solid display in the first half.

Before being taken off through injury at half time, Hwang made an impressive impact in the final third for the visitors to Ewood Park.

It was the £14m forward's second consecutive start under Vitor Pereira, after also featuring in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa the week prior, where he scored his second goal of the season.

Hwang Hee-Chan Impresses in Wolves Win

Vitor Pereira’s men cruise past Blackburn

Richards, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, praised Hwang’s performance on Sunday, despite Cunha receiving the man of the match award:

“Wolves were brilliant. And I've backed Wolves for a long time now. Just because of the players that they have in the squad. “And I know we talk about Cunha a lot. Cunha, of course, gets player of the match again today. But I just thought the whole team was very good. I think Hwang was really good before he came off injured.”

After scoring an impressive 13 goals in 31 matches in all competitions for Wolves last season, the 29-year-old has found goals harder to come by this term for the struggling Premier League outfit.

Hwang has two in 21 during the current campaign and was finding starts harder to come by towards the end of Gary O'Neil's reign prior to Vitor Pereira's arrival.

The win over Blackburn saw Wolves reach the FA Cup fifth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995.

Pereira’s men will next face Premier League leaders Liverpool away this weekend.

Hwang Hee-chan's Performance vs Blackburn (FA Cup, 9 February 2025) Minutes played 45 Touches 14 Accurate passes 8/10 Key passes 1 Big chances created 1 Ground duels (won) 2 (1)

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.