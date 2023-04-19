Micah Richards had tears streaming down his face after Jamie Carragher’s accent left AC Milan star Rafael Leao baffled.

CBS Sports interviewed Leao after the Portugal international helped Milan secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals at Napoli’s expense.

The 23-year-old produced a strong contender for the best assist of this season’s Champions League campaign, running from his own half before squaring the ball for Olivier Giroud to finish.

Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli in stoppage-time, making it 1-1 on the night, but Milan won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Jamie Carragher's accent baffles Rafael Leao

After playing a starring role at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Leao spoke to CBS Sports’ pundits.

However, the Portuguese had trouble understanding Carragher’s Scouse accent.

Carragher, the Liverpool legend, asked: “Rafael, obviously your big rivals Inter Milan are in the other semi-final. Would you like a semi-final with your biggest rivals?”

Leao responded: “I didn’t understand. Can you repeat, please. Sorry.”

Carragher said: “They have the same problem. Inter Milan are playing tomorrow. Internazionale. Would you like to face them in the semi-final?”

Leao had no idea what Carragher was asking him, much to everyone’s amusement in the studio.

(Credit: CBS Sports)

Host Kate Abdo then stepped in, asking the Milan winger: “Is Inter the team you want in the semi-finals?”

Leao replied: “Ah! Okay. I can’t hear very well.”

Richards struggling to hold it together as Leao gave his response.

Abdo said: “Rafael, we appreciate you so much. You’re not alone, by the way. This show goes out to America. You now know how all of America feels when Jamie Carragher talks. They have similar problems understanding his accent.”

Richards then burst as soon as Leao’s interview was finished. The former Manchester City and England right-back literally had tears running down his cheeks.

(Credit: CBS Sports)

“If he doesn’t understand Inter, how is he going to understand Internazionale?!”

Watch the hilarious clip here:

Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko, a guest pundit on the night, was sat next to Carragher and Thierry Henry and also appeared baffled by what had just happened.

Will AC Milan reach the Champions League final?

There’s now a strong chance that Leao and his AC Milan teammates will find themselves in this season’s Champions League final.

The Rossoneri will take on either rivals Inter or Benfica in the next round, aiming to seal their place in this season’s Champions League final, which takes place on June 10 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.