Micah Richards has struck a deal with Lamine Yamal he may live to regret on the condition that Barcelona win this season’s Champions League. The pundit made the pact after the 17-year-old sensation became the youngest player ever to score in each of the first three knockout rounds in a single Champions League campaign.

In a dramatic semi-final first leg that ended 3-3 against Inter Milan, Barcelona found themselves 2-0 down within the opening 20 minutes. But Yamal once again showed why he’s being touted for unprecedented heights - perhaps even a historic Ballon d’Or run - as his superstardom shows no sign of letting up. Watch his goal below:

Goals from Yamal, Ferran Torres, and a Yann Sommer own goal salvaged the draw for Hansi Flick’s side, despite a brace from Denzel Dumfries that nearly swung the tie Inter’s way.

Back in the CBS Sports studio, Yamal’s brilliance left the pundits in awe. Still, while much of the attention rightly focussed on his standout performance, it wasn’t long before Richards brought his signature humour to the table, thanks to the show’s typically uncouth tone.