Popular pundit Micah Richards has heaped praise on Leeds United winger Dan James despite their recent loss to Portsmouth.

Leeds lost their 17-game unbeaten run in the Championship in their 1-0 defeat at Fratton Park, the first time they have failed to pick up points in the division since late November. Colby Bishop benefitted from a mix-up between Illan Meslier and Joe Rodon to latch onto a long ball forward and tuck the ball into the net.

Though the Whites will feel they should have won a penalty in the first half, they were certainly not at their best, with Joel Piroe missing two gilt-edged chances and Junior Firpo hitting the woodwork with a header in the second half. Defeat means that, while Leeds remain atop the Championship table, both Sheffield United and Burnley have narrowed the gap between them after 36 games.

Championship Top Three As It Stands Position Team Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1. Leeds United 22 10 4 +49 76 2. Sheffield United 24 6 6 +24 76 3. Burnley 20 14 2 +39 74

Micah Richards has since noted, despite the defeat, that Leeds still have a particularly brilliant player to rely on.

James Has Been ‘Outstanding’

Richards compliments Welsh international

Though he did not manage a goal or assist against Portsmouth, Dan James was a consistent outlet for Leeds in the match and one of the few players that did not have, by recent standards, a terrible game.

The Welsh international has finally found some consistency under Farke, which has continued from last season into this one and is something that Richards clearly picked up on. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Richards said:

“I think (Leeds) had West Brom at home, they drew that game. Then they go to Portsmouth and they lose, and there were so many chances in the game. I mean, they’ll be kicking themselves now because when you watch them this season, in terms of their squad and who they can introduce off the bench, their style of football. Dan James has been outstanding this season.”

James has notched 10 goals and nine assists across 30 matches in the Championship this season, meaning he is just one goal contribution shy of matching his impressive tally from the last campaign. The former Swansea City man is now 27 years old and as such, is entering the prime years of his career, something that is evident through his form.

Leeds still have more than enough time to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but to do so, they will need players such as James to remain at the high levels that they have displayed for much of the term.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)