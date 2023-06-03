Roy Keane and Gary Neville were quick to shut down Micah Richards when he tried to claim that he was a better right-back than the Manchester United legend.

The trio were joined by ex-Manchester City and Lioness midfielder Jill Scott to pick a combined Manchester XI ahead of the FA Cup final.

Saturday’s showdown is a massive occasion for both teams. For City, the domestic cup final is stage two in their bid for a remarkable treble of trophies, with the Premier League title already secured.

Win, and only Inter Milan in next week's Champions League final stand between them and a place in the history books.

But United fans will be desperate for their side to put a dent in City’s ambitions.

That will certainly be the case for Neville and Keane, who were key parts of United’s iconic treble-winning side. They will be hoping that Erik ten Hag's men can stop their rivals from matching the achievement.

Neville puts Richards in his place

And ahead of the cup final, pundits and fans have been putting together their combined Manchester XIs.

Data experts at Sofascore assembled their team based on the highest-rated players this season for the two clubs, but Keane, Neville, Richards, and Scott sat down to pick their Premier League era combined XI on an episode of The Overlap.

Goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel took his place in between the sticks following the first pick, but the real debate started when they shifted to right-backs.

Donned in a United shirt, Richards made a case that he should be in the team over Neville.

“Let’s get the elephant out of the room, I was a better player than you,” the ex-Man City man said, with Neville nearly choking on his drink as a result.

“That’s a big elephant that,” Neville responded.

It’s a bold claim to make, seeing as Neville lifted eight Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues while at Old Trafford.

Richards tried to argue that he was better than Neville for around a season, but even he couldn’t keep it together.

“The quiz is over now let’s get serious,” Keane said, not having any of Richards’ nonsense. “You weren’t better than Gary.”

“At some things I was,” Richards argued. “He was in a great team! I was playing with [Antoine] Sibierski and David Sommeil.”

Neville, Keane, Scott and Richards pick their Manchester combined XI. Credit: The Overlap.

Sibierski and Sommeil made a combined total of 165 appearances for City during the early 2000s when Richards burst onto the scene.

The latter scored five goals while in Manchester, but neither Neville nor Keane recognised either name.

“They’ll be saying the same thing about playing with you,” Keane joked, sending the entire table into hysterics.

Video: Keane and Neville react to Richards’ right-back claim

To add insult to injury, Scott went on to say that she hadn’t even picked Richards as City’s best right-back, opting for Kyle Walker instead.

He proved to be the final choice for the combined XI, just one of three players in blue that made the cut.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne joined Keane and Paul Scholes in midfield, with Vincent Kompany playing alongside Walker, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin in defence.

It was a United lockout in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo played off the right, Wayne Rooney through the middle, and Ryan Giggs earned a spot on the left.

“We’ve been bullied,” Scott remarked as they took a look at the final team.

What a team it would be though…