Roy Keane and Micah Richards are complete opposites.

Keane is a fiery character who doesn't smile too much when on our TV screens.

But, when he's with Richards, he's a different person.

The two get on like two peas in a pod and have produced countless moments of TV gold during their time in punditry together.

They produced several brilliant moments on The Overlap recently.

Ahead of the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City this weekend, Keane and Gary Neville went up against Richards and Jill Scott for a Manchester derby related quiz.

The two teams were asked five questions.

The winners got the bragging rights while the losers had to wear shirts of the other club.

It was Man Utd legends Keane and Neville who emerged victorious via a tiebreaker.

That meant former City stars Scott and Richards had to put on Man Utd shirts. They weren't too pleased at all, the latter especially. Watch the moment below at 29:40...

VIDEO: Micah Richards and Jill Scott made to wear Man Utd shirts by Roy Keane and Gary Neville

After Keane and Neville's victory was confirmed, the Irishman threw a City shirt aside and said: "Keep them, I want to wash my car afterwards!"

Scott tried to get out of the forfeit by claiming that she wasn't allowed to wear Adidas, but Keane was having none of it as he launched the United shirt at her.

"I'll cover any fines you get!" He joked.

"Never in my life! I'm not sure I can do it, I'm not sure I can do it..." Richards said as he held the United shirt.

He then reluctantly put it on.

The smile on Richards' face soon evaporated as he said: "Look at this red! It just feels awful... shocking. Shocking."

(Credit: CBS Sports)

When is the FA Cup final?

Man United will take on Man City in the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Red Devils famously won the treble in 1999 and they will be desperate to prevent City becoming the second English side to ever do so.

City have already wrapped up the Premier League and are in the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Following the FA Cup final, the Citizens will bid to become Champions League winners for the first time as they take on Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.