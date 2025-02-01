Much has been made of Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United, with the Englishman continually banished from Ruben Amorim’s matchday squads – and defender-turned-pundit Micah Richards has shed new light on the ongoing situation.

Rashford, a boyhood fan of the Red Devils and despite hitting form in Lisbon-born Amorim’s early stages in charge of the Old Trafford outfit, has not featured since a much-needed 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in mid-December.

He made a rare appearance on the bench against Newcastle United in the Premier League – but is far down on the pecking order in terms of who will be a regular starter for the 39-year-old, regarded as one of the best young managers in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has notched 138 goals and 63 assists in his 426-game Manchester United career.

Former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Richards, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, has been in close contact with Rashford’s entourage and suggested that his constant omissions are because the club are keen to let him go.

“It’s so sad, I mean just looking it from a human perspective," he said before adding: "In terms of a player of all that ability, the fact that the manager calls you out publicly."

It doesn’t really sit well with me – not just me, but the fact that I would love to know the full story. I would love to because I’ve got people who are close to Marcus texting me saying it’s a tactic because they want to get rid of him, that’s what I’ve heard.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Fulham recently, Amorim was quizzed over Rashford and whether there was a route back into first team proceedings amid uncertainty over whether he’ll continue to play his football under the Portuguese.

Taking issue with his effort – or lack thereof – in training, Amorim said that he would rather put his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, on the bench over 'a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day'.

But I prefer it like that. I would put [goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before I put the player who does not give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department. It's always the same reason. The reason is the training.

On Rashford’s perceived lack of effort at Carrington, Richards continued: “If that is the case, why haven’t they just got rid of him? Like why has he not got on a loan or why don’t they say they will take the loss of same of the wages… if he’s that much of a problem, why is he still training?”

“I’ve heard he’s sometimes training with the Under-23s, sometimes he’s training with the first team. I just don’t get the whole situation, it’s bizarre.”

In truth, all fingers are pointing towards Rashford leaving Old Trafford soon. According to The Athletic, fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa are contemplating whether to move in for the out-of-favour forward before the January transfer window deadline.