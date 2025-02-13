Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has named a current Premier League star as being the fastest player he has ever seen on a football pitch. The beloved pundit, who was no slouch during his playing career, came up against some incredibly explosive wingers such as Gareth Bale, with the Welshman saying that the Sky and CBS Sport favourite was the toughest opponent of his career.

Despite the former Tottenham man's incredible acceleration and sprint speed, he still has nothing on Richards' top choice, which he revealed in a recent edition of the Rest is Football podcast, as well as revealing the quickest player he ever came up against during his career.

The Spaniard has made a living largely off his incredible physical attributes

During a question and answer session with co-host Gary Lineker, Richards was posed the question as to who the quickest player he had ever played with was. Without hesitation, the former England international pointed to Fulham's lightning-quick Adama Traore.

The winger has been a standout player for the likes of Barcelona and Wolves before settling at Craven Cottage, and Richards had the opportunity to play alongside him during their respective spells at Aston Villa. On Traore's pace, the 36-year-old claimed:

"The fastest player I played with? Adama Traore at Aston Villa. Wow. He's the fastest player I've ever seen play football. You know we get these stats and everything? Apparently, he's not the fastest in the Premier League. Probably because he doesn't need to run as fast as he can. Seriously, three-quarter pace and he's still beating his man."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richards and Traore played just seven games together at Aston Villa, averaging less than 23 minutes on the pitch together per game.

Richards Names Kyle Walker as Fastest Ever Opponent

Richards also admitted the former Man City captain may have lost a yard of pace now

As for who his quickest ever opponent was, Richards claimed that it was former Man City captain Kyle Walker. The veteran defender has recently embarked on a move to AC Milan after disappointing during the first half of the season at the Etihad. And despite the fact he might not be as fast as he once was, Richards still gave his compatriot his due.

"Kyle Walker was probably the fastest player I played against," the former Fiorentina loanee stated. "Walker a couple years ago was absolutely lightning. He's still rapid now. Maybe just lost half a yard of pace."

Despite his recent decline, the Englishman has settled in well since his move to Italy, earning plaudits following his debut against arch rivals Inter Milan.

