Micah Richards spent 10 years at Manchester City from 2005 to 2015, before a brief spell at Fiorentina and four years at Aston Villa. He retired in 2019 after making 297 appearances in all competitions. During his playing career, he won two major trophies, most notably the Premier League in the 2011/12 campaign, along with the FA Cup in the prior season.

The former English defender played a key role in helping City usurp their neighbours Manchester United at the top of the English game. During his career, he played in 13 Manchester derbies. In an interview with Jamie Carragher on 'The Greatest Game' podcast in 2021, Richards revealed that there was one United player who he "didn't like" during his playing days.

Richards Reveals Player He Disliked During Player Career

They now feature on Sky Sports together

On 13th May 2021, Richards was the 29th guest on Carragher's 'The Greatest Game' podcast. When asked about Gary Neville, the 36-year-old provided the host with the following answer:

"I didn't really used to like Gary Neville, to be honest, because of the rivalry between the Reds and the Blues. "When I worked with him I was like "actually, he's a nice guy, but playing against him - he was horrible!"

The pair have now put their rivalries aside, though, and regularly feature on TV together as Sky Sports pundits. Richards enjoyed five victories against United as a player, including the 1-0 victory against the Red Devils on 30th April 2012, which was vital in securing City's first league title in 44 years at the end of the season.

He did endure his fair share of defeats, though, losing to United nine times. Most notably, City lost to Sir Alex Ferguson's side in 2011 when Wayne Rooney evaded Richards in the box and produced an overhead kick at Old Trafford, winning the game for the hosts.

Speaking about the other pundits he now works with at Sky Sports, Richards said that he has a lot of respect for colleagues such as Carragher himself and Roy Keane. He said: "I was starstruck at the start, because you lot are legends of the game. But now I feel like I can call you my friend."

Micah Richards' Record in Manchester Derbies Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Premier League 10 4 0 6 Community Shield 1 0 0 1 FA Cup 1 0 0 1 EFL Cup 2 1 0 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/12/2024.