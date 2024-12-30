Micah Richards is one of football's funniest personalities, and he had Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer in stitches when he jokingly claimed he 'wanted to punch' one of his former Manchester City teammates.

The popular pundit often has Lineker and Shearer in tears when he recalls his career on The Rest is Football podcast. That was the case in September when he touched on a City event he attended with Pablo Zabaleta.

Richards played alongside the Argentine in the Cityzens team for seven years, part of the side that won the club their first Premier League title in 2012. Sergio Aguero's iconic last-minute winner took Roberto Mancini's Sky Blues to the pinnacle of English football at the expense of their rivals Manchester United.

Joleon Lescott, another of Richards' former City teammates, was a guest on the podcast. Lineker wanted to know how it felt to contribute towards such an important moment in the club's history. Before Lescott could respond, Richards butted in with a hilarious revelation about his night out with Zabaleta:

"Before you add to this, Jol. . .Gaz, I was with Zabaleta last night. We went to a private event with Man City - he's such a lovely guy, but every time I look at him, I just want to punch him!"

Lineker, Shearer and Lescott were aghast at Richards' admission, but he doubled down by calling Zabaleta 'smug':

"Punch him in his smug, little face. Honest to god!"

Zabaleta Took Richards' Spot at Man City

The English right-back struggled for game time once the Argentine arrived

Richards had been City's starting right-back after 'bursting onto the scene' in 2006, but he lost his place in the Cityzens' team. That was courtesy of Zabaleta, who arrived at the Etihad from Espanyol in 2008 and made the position his own.

The Argentine's versatility was immensely useful as he played at right-back, left-back and midfield. He played the full 90 minutes of City's famous 3-2 comeback win against Queens Park Rangers that clinched the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Richards was an unused substitute for that game, and he made just 20 more appearances for the club before he was sent out on loan to Fiorentina. The 36-year-old doesn't hold anything against Zabaleta, as he struggled with fitness issues by the end of his Etihad spell.

He finished his career in 2019, having made 245 appearances for the Cityzens, registering nine goals and 13 assists. He won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The Birmingham-born former defender has arguably become an even bigger star during his punditry career. His charismatic personality has also been a highlight for fans tuning in to CBS Sports Gozalo to watch him trade barbs with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher and presenter Kate Abdo.

Zabaleta also took to punditry after calling time on his career in October 2020 while at West Ham United. He made 333 appearances for City, posting 12 goals and 25 assists. The 39-year-old has appeared on Match of the Day and has a playful personality, but he might need to be a bit careful next time he sees 'Big Meeks'.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 30/12/2024.