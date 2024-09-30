Micah Richards has called for Dominik Szoboszlai to step up in front of goal if Liverpool are to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season. The Hungarian midfielder has been utilised in an advanced role under Arne Slot, but goals and assists are yet to flood in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai has played 494 of a possible 540 minutes in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Szoboszlai has started all six of the Reds' league fixtures in the 2024/25 campaign to date, but some believe he must be more efficient in the attacking side of the game. Hungary's captain has yet to score in domestic competition this term, but he did net at the San Siro in Liverpool's Champions League triumph over AC Milan.

Having set up Mohamed Salah for goals against Ipswich Town and Manchester United, even his manager called for improved attacking figures. Slot - who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer - stated (per Liverpool's official website):

"I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us. "Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up."

Richards States What Szoboszlai Needs to do

Goals and assists will be vital for the 23-year-old

Speaking on a recent episode of The Rest is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, the retired defender claimed Szoboszlai must improve his attacking output if his club are to remain in the title race. Richards stated:

“Tactically for Liverpool, because Szoboszlai is playing in that No.10 role. I think if Liverpool want to challenge all the way, I think his numbers are going to have to be 10 goals, 10 assists this season realistically.”

The footballer-turned-pundit admitted there are plenty of in-form players in the Liverpool frontline: "Salah will get goals. Diaz has been in red-hot form, but even just the way Jota moves, it's like they're sacrificing all the good of him. I like Jota, but I prefer him off the left, but Diaz is playing so well."

Dominik Szoboszlai's Liverpool Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 39 3 4 Champions League 1 1 0 Europa League 7 2 1 FA Cup 2 0 1 EFL Cup 3 2 0

However, if the Reds are to continue challenging Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table, Richards thinks the £120,000-per-week ace will play a big role. He continued: "I think Szoboszlai in that free role has got to get goals because he gets in good positions with those third-man runs. I just think, if he can get the goals, they can challenge." Watch the full clip below (From 31.15):

Shearer Believes Liverpool are Contenders

He's been impressed with the Reds' midfield

One man who does think Slot's men have enough to be serious title challengers this season is Newcastle icon Shearer. The all-time leading Premier League goalscorer said: "I've been really impressed with them. I know they want a midfielder, but I think that's probably been one of their strengths in the first few games."

It was reported throughout the summer transfer window that Slot was keen on bolstering his ranks in the middle of the park, with Wataru Endo being the only natural number six in the squad. However, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have formed a strong partnership as a double pivot behind Szoboszlai, who has been tasked with supporting the attack.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.