Micah Richards says Newcastle United ‘look like a different team’ when Sandro Tonali is playing and praised the midfielder following their Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

The Magpies delivered a dominant performance against the Premier League leaders on Sunday and lifted their first trophy since 1969 with goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak on either side of half-time.

While Harvey Barnes shone up front in the absence of Anthony Gordon, it was Tonali who caught Richards’ eye with another strong display under Eddie Howe.

Sandro Tonali Praised After Cup Win

‘They look like a different team’

Richards, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, said Tonali’s presence provides Newcastle with a solid base in midfield and hailed the Italian’s improvement since returning from suspension:

“I think since Tonali has come back into the side, they do look like a different team. “And I think he's come back, bigger, stronger, even looks faster, is pressing more, just gives them that base in midfield. “Although I would say from Liverpool's point of view that did really miss Trent today.”

Tonali missed a large part of the 2023/24 campaign due to suspension before returning last September and re-establishing himself as a key piece in Eddie Howe’s system.

While the 24-year-old initially struggled on his return, he has started all but one of Newcastle’s last 13 league games, making 18 first XI appearances in total.

Tonali, who cost £55m, has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, including three contributions during Newcastle’s Carabao Cup-winning campaign.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with a game in hand, and will next face Brentford at home on 2 April.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 1,730

