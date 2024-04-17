Highlights Liverpool keen on Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, despite concerns over Premier League experience.

Micah Richards excited by Amorim's attacking football style and believes he would be a good fit for Liverpool.

Amorim's fresh ideas could benefit the Reds, and there would have been doubts over Jurgen Klopp's suitability to manage in England before he arrived.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim in the summer to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes he would be an exciting choice for the Reds.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are keen on appointing Amorim and they are confident in finding an agreement to bring him to Anfield. Amorim has done an excellent job in Portugal with Sporting, but his lack of Premier League experience might be a concern.

Richards excited by the Portuguese coach

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, former England international Richards has shared his excitement around Amorim regarding his tactical setup that he would bring to the Premier League...

"I think the way he plays tactically he'd be good. In terms of could he be good for Liverpool? Definitely. He's really intelligent. He plays attacking football. He has evolved as a manager as well because he was at Braga I think. He did okay there. The thing is though, can he do it in the Premier League so soon? That's the one question mark you would have. I've heard Liverpool fans saying they would like him. They like his style of football, you just never know."

Amorim, who has been described as 'unbelievable' by Portuguese football expert Aaron Barton, is likely to bring fresh ideas to the Merseyside outfit, and it's easy to forget that there would have been similar concerns surrounding Klopp in terms of his ability to adapt to the English game.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 28 32 Won 24 21 Drawn 2 8 Lost 2 3 Goals for 83 72 Goals against 27 31 Points-per-game 2.64 2.22 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

It's a huge decision for the future of Liverpool after so many years under the stewardship of Klopp, and it's a scary thought for the supporters as they head in a new direction. The German manager has won almost everything there is to win during his time at Anfield, so replacing him is no easy task.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across the three clubs Ruben Amorim has managed - Sporting, SC Braga, and Casa Pia, he's never averaged a points-per-game record of under 2.25.

Liverpool Have Busy Summer Ahead

Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk need new deals

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, are all out of contract in the summer of 2025, so it could be a crucial transfer market later this year in deciding their futures. If Liverpool are unable to tie them to new deals, they might be forced to cash in to avoid them leaving on free transfers.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, speaking on NBC Sports earlier this week, has claimed that the Reds need to start to step up talks for the key trio. Losing three valuable players for nothing would be a disaster, so the Merseyside club have some big decisions to make.

