Micah Richards has hailed Matheus Cunha as "the main man" for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

The 25-year-old forward netted his fifth Premier League goal of the season in Wolves' 2-0 triumph over Southampton at Molineux last time out, helping the club to their first league victory of the campaign.

Despite Wolves' struggles this term - they sit in the relegation zone with just six points from 11 games - Cunha's individual form has been impressive, with Richards highlighting the Brazilian striker's contribution on BBC's Match of the Day on November 9.

"[Cunha is] the best at everything [for Wolves this season] - goals, assists, shots, shots on target, chances created, and he's just a popular player. And yes, he can do a little bit more off the ball, but certainly on the ball, he's the main man in this team."

Cunha's recent hot streak - racking up two goals and two assists in Wolves' last three Premier League outings - has played a significant role in the team's upturn in results. Gary O'Neil's side are unbeaten in their last three, with 2-2 draws against Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace preceding their victory over the Saints.

He has also recorded strikes against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford, but his individual efforts were not rewarded with positive results as Wolves slipped to defeat in all three games as part of a run of seven losses in their first eight league games.

Cunha did not receive a great deal of assistance in shouldering the goalscoring burden at that stage of the season, but fellow striker and summer signing Jorgen Strand Larsen has recently discovered his shooting boots, netting three times in his last five outings, while even left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has scored three in his last six.

If Cunha maintains his own strong form and his team mates continue to raise their standards to meet his, O'Neil's Wolves may just retain their Premier League status come the end of the 2024/25 campaign.