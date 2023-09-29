Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai has made an impressive start at Liverpool, scoring two stunning goals and drawing comparisons to Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool's midfield has been revamped with the additions of Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, and Endo, contributing to their strong start to the season.

Despite doubters, including Micah Richards, Szoboszlai has proven himself and will need to maintain his form for Liverpool's upcoming challenging fixtures.

Dominik Szoboszlai has made a terrific start to life at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp splashed £60 million on the Hungarian midfielder from RB Leipzig as part of a midfield revamp. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita all left the club in the summer with Liverpool already needing midfield reinforcements. Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo have joined Szoboszlai in a new-look Liverpool midfield.

And it's a new-look midfield that has started the campaign impressively. Klopps's side sit second in the Premier League with five wins and a draw from their opening six league games. They've also got off to a winning start to their Europa League campaign, while they're through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating Leicester. After a disappointing 2022/23 season and what was deemed an underwhelming summer transfer window, you couldn't blame Liverpool supporters if they were heading into the new campaign a bit skeptical.

Szoboszlai has led by example during Liverpool's promising start. He's already scored two screamers - one against Aston Villa in the Premier League and another against Leicester in the cup. In perhaps the biggest compliment you can pay to a Liverpool midfielder, he's already been compared to the legendary Steven Gerrard.

While the Hungarian certainly didn't arrive on Merseyside as an unknown quantity, many have been surprised at just how the 22-year-old has hit the ground running. After his latest strike against Leicester, Klopp knows it's something of a secret weapon for Szoboszlai.

“I don’t have to tell him to shoot, he knows that better than me,” Klopp said. “He has a pretty good skill. The next (shot) he had which was slightly over was another grenade as well. It was a super goal.”

And Klopp is delighted at his first few months at the club. “It’s so long ago that he’s here that I’ve forgotten what I thought but since the first minute of training it was pretty impressive. That’s how it is. He’s a top bloke, a top guy and it’s easy to step into the team and the dressing room and stuff like this. He’s a very naturally confident boy and that helps but it’s super hard work as well and that’s what you see today.”

However, one man didn't quite predict his strong start to his Liverpool career. Step forward, Micah Richards. When talking on The Rest is Football podcast ahead of the season, the former Manchester City defender predicted a slow start for Szoboszlai.

“Szoboszlai is a good player, I just don’t know if he can deal with the pace of the league," Richards claimed. "I think he’s going to be a slow burner.”

Not quite. Szoboszlai has already proven Richards wrong and, in this kind of form, will continue to prove any doubters wrong. But he will need to be at his very best if Liverpool are to maintain their winning run in the coming weeks. They face a tough trip to Tottenham on Sunday before their second Europa League group stage match against Union Saint-Gilloise. They then visit Brighton before the Merseyside derby at Anfield.